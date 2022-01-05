 Skip to main content
Patrick County Chamber of Commerce begins annual membership drive

Patrick County Chamber of Commerce

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce is in its annual membership drive.

 Holly Kozelsky

The Patrick County Chamber of Commerce invites area businesses to learn about its support services during its annual membership drive.

"The motto of the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce is 'Community is our Business,' and community has never been so vital as it is now," Chamber Executive Director Rebecca Adcock wrote in a press release.

"Our community has come together to help each other, welcome new members to our community and embrace new businesses that have opened in Patrick County," she wrote. "It is the Chamber’s business to help our community, from beautification grants, business assistance, tourism related activities and events such as Stuart Spooktacular and Hometown Christmas."

Projects and programming that the Chamber completed in 2021 include:

• Conducted six virtual "Lunch and Learns"

• Partnered with the Town of Stuart to complete the Downtown Historic District

• Launched the PCVA Business Builders, an entrepreneurship start-up program

• Participated in the National Citizens Institute for Rural Design

• Hosted a job fair

• Partnered with One Family Productions for Hometown Christmas

• Partnered with Patrick County Young Professionals for Stuart Spooktacular

• Partnered with six organizations to complete the Pocket Park in downtown Stuart

• Promoted Small Business Saturday

• Partnered with Reynolds Homestead to host the "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" Smithsonian exhibit

• Partnered with Stuart Parks and Recreation for the Festival of Lights

As 2022 is starting, the Chamber will:

• Partner with Patrick County Tourism to launch a magazine for tourists and residents. Ads are being sold now.

• Continue to offer PCVA Business Builders

• Partner with Tourism to offer a short-term rental Bootcamp Program

• Continue virtual Lunch and Learn programs

• Return to quarterly Business After Hours

• Continue to operate visitor centers in Meadows of Dan and Stuart

• Continue to be a resource for residents and visitors

January 2022 is the kick-off month for the Chamber's annual membership drive.

"To those who have been loyal members, Thank you! Without your support, the Chamber could not have completed programming and projects in 2021," Adcock wrote.

"To those who have not been a recent member or to those who will be new members, we hope that you see the value of your membership as your support will allow the Chamber to continue to expand programming and services to better serve our Community."

Membership packets mailed out mid-January, and more information is available on www.patrickchamber.com.

