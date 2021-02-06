Patrick County girls basketball moves on in Region 2C tournament; Cougar boys fall late to Giles

"Really good win for the kids," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said via email. "Shared the ball well, got out on the break well and made good decisions.

"Didn't shoot it well in the first quarter with a lot of good looks, however we didn't lose confidence and most importantly didn't transfer to the defensive end. We depend on creating our offense with our defense by forcing turnovers and getting into an open court game. We did that well tonight. We are going to need that going forward."

After falling to Floyd County in the season opener, in three games since the Cougars have outscored their opponents 180-44, an average win of more than 45 points.​ PCHS is averaging 57.75 points per game this season, while holding opponents to 23.75.

The Cougars will play the second round of the tournament next week. Day, time, and opponent to be determined.

The Cougars boys basketball team wasn't as successful in their region opener. After taking a 56-43 lead into the fourth quarter Friday night at Giles, the Spartans benefitted from a strong final frame to defeat Patrick County 65-63.

Giles started the fourth on an 11-0 run. Patrick County hit its first basket with five minutes to play to make the score 58-54.