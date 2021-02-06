Patrick County girls basketball moves on in Region 2C tournament; Cougar boys fall late to Giles

Patrick County High School's girls basketball team hasn't been able to play many games this season, but the Cougars have made the best of their time on the court.
After winning the final two games of the regular season by 36 and 50 points, the Cougars opened the Region 2C tournament with a 62-12 victory over James River in Buchanan Friday night.
Friday's was a play-in game for the Region 2C tournament, which expanded to allow all teams to play after some teams were forced to start the season late due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cougars jumped out to a 9-0 lead to start Friday's contest, and grew that to 33-10 by the end of the first half.
Patrick County's defense would continue to go to work in the second half, holding the Knights scoreless in the third.
The Cougars pushed the lead to 40-10 with 5:50 to play in third, forcing a James River timeout. Out of the time out, Sierra Hubbard knocked down two free throws, and was fouled on the next possession after an offensive rebound putback attempt. She hit the first foul shot.
Hubbard led the way for Patrick County with 18 points and 10 rebounds.
Missy Hazard added 11 points, including three made 3-pointers, for the Cougars. Suzanne Gonzales had six points and 10 rebounds, and Abigail Epperson had eight points, seven rebounds, and six steals.
"Really good win for the kids," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said via email. "Shared the ball well, got out on the break well and made good decisions.
"Didn't shoot it well in the first quarter with a lot of good looks, however we didn't lose confidence and most importantly didn't transfer to the defensive end. We depend on creating our offense with our defense by forcing turnovers and getting into an open court game. We did that well tonight. We are going to need that going forward."
After falling to Floyd County in the season opener, in three games since the Cougars have outscored their opponents 180-44, an average win of more than 45 points. PCHS is averaging 57.75 points per game this season, while holding opponents to 23.75.
The Cougars will play the second round of the tournament next week. Day, time, and opponent to be determined.
The Cougars boys basketball team wasn't as successful in their region opener. After taking a 56-43 lead into the fourth quarter Friday night at Giles, the Spartans benefitted from a strong final frame to defeat Patrick County 65-63.
Giles started the fourth on an 11-0 run. Patrick County hit its first basket with five minutes to play to make the score 58-54.
In less than a minute, Giles tied the score at 58-58, and took the lead on the next possession on a fast break.
Patrick County tied the score at 62-62 with 1:44 to play, but Giles was able to run time off the clock by holding the ball outside the 3-point line. Out of a timeout, Giles was called for an illegal screen, and Patrick County hit the front-end of a 1-and-1 to go up by one with 30 seconds left.
On the next possession, a foul by the Cougars put Giles on the line, where two made free throws gave the Spartans a lead with 20 seconds left that they wouldn't relinquish.
Patrick County couldn't get anything other than a late 3-point attempt on the final possession, a shot that missed and was rebounded by Giles.
The Cougars finish the shortened season 0-3.