Patrick County golf

Coach - Philip Steagall
Varsity players:
Jalen Hagwood - senior
Wesley Roberson - senior
William Vernon - junior
William Corns - sophomore
Jordan Harris - sophomore
Carter Gregory - freshman
Parker Roop - freshman
Eli Wood - freshman
Jed Young - freshman
Schedule
Aug. 4 - PD Match No. 1 at Mecklenburg County (at Kinderton Country Club)
Aug. 9 - PD Match No. 2 at Tunstall (at Tuscarora Country Club)
Aug. 15 - PD Match No. 3 at Halifax County (at Greens Folly Golf Course)
Aug. 18 - vs. Franklin County (at Olde Mill Golf Club)
Aug. 22 - PD Match No. 4 at G.W.-Danville (at Danville Country Club)
Aug. 25 - PD Match No. 5 at Martinsville (at Forest Park Country Club)
Aug. 29 - PD Match No. 6 at Bassett (at Beaver Hills Golf Course)
Sept. 1 - at Franklin County (at Cooper Cove Golf Course)
Sept. 6 - PD Match No. 7 at home (at Olde Mill Golf Club)
Sept. 9 - vs. Floyd County (at Great Oaks Country Club)
Sept. 13 - PD Match No. 8 at Magna Vista (at Oak Hill Country Club)
Sept. 15 - vs. Floyd County (at Olde Mill Golf Club)
Sept. 19 - Piedmont District championship (at Olde Mill Golf Club)