Patrick County golf

Coach - Philip Steagall

Varsity players:

Jalen Hagwood - senior

Wesley Roberson - senior

William Vernon - junior

William Corns - sophomore

Jordan Harris - sophomore

Carter Gregory - freshman

Parker Roop - freshman

Eli Wood - freshman

Jed Young - freshman

Schedule

Aug. 4 - PD Match No. 1 at Mecklenburg County (at Kinderton Country Club)

Aug. 9 - PD Match No. 2 at Tunstall (at Tuscarora Country Club)

Aug. 15 - PD Match No. 3 at Halifax County (at Greens Folly Golf Course)

Aug. 18 - vs. Franklin County (at Olde Mill Golf Club)

Aug. 22 - PD Match No. 4 at G.W.-Danville (at Danville Country Club)

Aug. 25 - PD Match No. 5 at Martinsville (at Forest Park Country Club)

Aug. 29 - PD Match No. 6 at Bassett (at Beaver Hills Golf Course)

Sept. 1 - at Franklin County (at Cooper Cove Golf Course)

Sept. 6 - PD Match No. 7 at home (at Olde Mill Golf Club)

Sept. 9 - vs. Floyd County (at Great Oaks Country Club)

Sept. 13 - PD Match No. 8 at Magna Vista (at Oak Hill Country Club)

Sept. 15 - vs. Floyd County (at Olde Mill Golf Club)

Sept. 19 - Piedmont District championship (at Olde Mill Golf Club)

