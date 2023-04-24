Patrick County junior Tucker Swails threw a perfect game on Friday night. But, even though it was possibly the best game ever by a Cougar, the win was one in a long line of impressive starts for the right-hander this season.

In six outings, including five starts, Swails has allowed a total of six runs, four earned, all of which came in two starts. Four times he hasn’t allowed a single runner to cross home plate, and three times he hasn’t allowed an earned run, giving him an era of 0.923 on the year.

Swails has allowed just 13 hits and three walks in 30.1 innings pitched, while striking out 56. He’s struck out more than 10 batters three times this season.

The Cougars ace is currently second in the Piedmont District in strikeouts, and he leads the district in WHIP (walks plus hits per inning pitched) at 0.527, and first-pitch strike percentage at 78.8 percent.

Not only is he getting it done on the mound, Swails has been a huge help for the Cougars in the batter’s box. He’s had at least one hit in every one of the Cougars games this season, is third in the PD with a .567 batting average, and fifth with a 1.325 OPS, which combines on-base percentage and slugging.

Swails has 17 hits, 11 RBIs, and eight runs this season, and has six walks to five strikeouts.

It’s no surprise the Cougar has already gained attention from coaches at the next level. Swails verbally committed last September to play baseball at Virginia Tech following his 2024 high school graduation.

He reached out to the Hokies’ pitching coach on Friday night after his perfect game against Bassett, and said, "he congratulated me, but they’ve been pretty busy, they’re at Florida State this weekend,” Swails said with a laugh.

Friday night didn’t feel like anything special before or during the game for Swails, but the numbers showed otherwise. He struck out 12 and didn’t allow a single baserunner in seven innings of work.

“I felt great,” he said. “Guys behind me were making plays and were producing runs. It’s the only thing you can really do.

“It just felt like a normal game. I felt good getting loose in the bullpen and we looked normal in in-and-out. It didn’t really feel different.”

Swails said he kind of had it in the back of his mind he was perfect during the seventh inning, but “I tried not to think about it because I didn’t want to jinx it,” he said.

Friday’s win is believed to be the only perfect game in Patrick County High School baseball history.

“They’ve just been really happy. Giving me a lot of praise,” Swails said of Cougars fans in Stuart. “It’s definitely really cool.”

As the Cougars move towards the end of the regular season, the team is looking just as strong as Swails. PC comes into this week 11-2 overall, and 5-2 in Piedmont District play, with seven games remaining.

The Cougars defense has allowed just 28 runs this season.

“That helps a lot. It really gives you a boost of momentum knowing guys behind you can make plays,” Swails said.

PC has likely the toughest, and deepest, pitching staff of any team they’ll face the rest of the way. Jai Penn is third in the PD in WHIP and strikeouts. In 20.1 innings, the lefty has allowed 10 hits and five earned runs with 39 strikeouts and seven walks.

Stuart Callahan has thrown 15.1 innings, allowing 11 hits and five earned runs with 21 strikeouts and seven walks.

At the plate, the Cougars have scored 103 runs, an average of 7.4 per game.

“I feel really good. We’ve got Penn, he’s throwing it really well right now, and Stuart is throwing it well, and the bats are coming alive,” Swails said. “So I’ve got a really good feeling about these upcoming games.

“The team looks really good. We’ve just got to make big plays in big moments and beat the teams that are beating us.”

The Cougars are currently third in the PD standings, with games against the top two schools this week.

PCHS will travel to No. 2 ranked Tunstall High School (8-2, 4-1) on Tuesday to take on the Trojans, and will return home on Thursday to take on No. 1 ranked Halifax County High School (13-1, 7-0).

First pitch for both games is at 5 p.m.

Looking beyond the district, PC has the most wins of any team in Region 2C, and is currently 7-0 against teams in their region. The Cougars will take on Gretna (1-11) and Radford (3-7) High Schools before the end of the regular season on May 9, and will begin play in the region tournament next month.

Only Alleghany High School (10-0) has a better win percentage than the Cougars among Region 2C schools this season.

“I just want to make it to the state tournament,” Swails said. “That’s something that I don’t think happens a lot in Patrick County, and I just want to reach that goal.”