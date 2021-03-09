Patrick County High School dedicates new indoor baseball and softball facility

Last week, the Patrick County High School softball team had 24 players working out in the school’s new fieldhouse for the first time.
“it just took their breath. They came in they couldn’t believe how big and how nice it was,” PCHS softball coach Ryan Pendleton said Tuesday.
When Pendleton first started coaching in 1997, he said he and other coaches in Patrick County used to joke about how they wished they had an indoor hitting facility. It was about six months ago he found out that pipe dream would become a reality.
Patrick County High School dedicated the Martin F. “Fill” Clark Fieldhouse on Tuesday, a dedication of an indoor baseball and softball facility years in the making.
Lack of indoor facilities, as well as an increase in students playing diamond sports made the need for the fieldhouse greater, PCHS Principal Trey Cox said at Tuesday’s dedication. The Cougars baseball and softball teams had raised money little by little for, PCHS Athletic Director Terry Harris estimated, about six or eight years. It was a donation by Patrick County judge Martin Clark, as part of his father’s Martin F. Clark Foundation, that put the school over the top to begin construction.
At Tuesday’s ceremony, Cox said the building is a culmination of “several years of work” and required the help of volunteers, many individual donations, and sponsors in the area to work on grading and draining, installing electricity, and designing the building. The indoor turf was donated by Smith River Sports Complex, and Cox said Harris worked for months on plans to get the building up and running. The Patrick County School Board and Central Office, PCHS maintenance and athletic departments and athletic boosters also had a hand.
“Patrick County High School would like to thank all of these groups and their individual efforts to construct this indoor facility,” Cox said. “There certainly are many and we’re appreciative of their dedication and commitment.”
The facility features three cages for pitching or hitting, a portable baseball pitching mound, and room for other cardio and aerobic workouts. Pendleton and PCHS baseball coach Tal Swails both said it will be used extensively, especially when weather makes it impossible to practice outside.
“You can’t believe how much this is going to help both programs,” Pendleton said. “We just can’t thank everybody enough and Mr. and Mrs. Clark for this great donation.”
“It’s an extremely functional facility,” Swails said. “We have been given an amazing gift here.”
Swails echoed Pendleton’s words about his players’ first reactions to seeing the facility.
“This building is unbelievable. There’s nothing like it in our district with the exception of maybe Tunstall,” Swails said. “There’s nothing like it remotely close at any other high school, and I dare say there aren’t many Division III colleges that have a facility they can use that is this nice. I just could not be any more excited to be able to use this for the benefit of our program and for our kids.”
Cox said the school is proud to have been able to partner with so many community groups to “make this beautiful facility possible,” and thanked the Patrick County community for recognizing the importance and value of their high school sports programs for young athletes in the area.
“The role that athletics can provide as essential healthy activities, as well as life lessons, is invaluable,” Cox said. “We will all remember the friends we made and life lessons we learned by being on sports teams. This facility will foster those important connections.”
“Having coached myself for over 20 years, having this facility for all of our coaches and for the many, many athletes today and to come in the future, this is just an amazing facility for them to be able to use,” Harris said. “So we appreciate everyone that had a part of this... Thank you all for everything you have done.”
Patrick County’s baseball and softball teams will open the 2021 season in April.
