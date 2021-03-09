Patrick County High School dedicates new indoor baseball and softball facility

Last week, the Patrick County High School softball team had 24 players working out in the school’s new fieldhouse for the first time.

“it just took their breath. They came in they couldn’t believe how big and how nice it was,” PCHS softball coach Ryan Pendleton said Tuesday.

When Pendleton first started coaching in 1997, he said he and other coaches in Patrick County used to joke about how they wished they had an indoor hitting facility. It was about six months ago he found out that pipe dream would become a reality.

Patrick County High School dedicated the Martin F. “Fill” Clark Fieldhouse on Tuesday, a dedication of an indoor baseball and softball facility years in the making.

Lack of indoor facilities, as well as an increase in students playing diamond sports made the need for the fieldhouse greater, PCHS Principal Trey Cox said at Tuesday’s dedication. The Cougars baseball and softball teams had raised money little by little for, PCHS Athletic Director Terry Harris estimated, about six or eight years. It was a donation by Patrick County judge Martin Clark, as part of his father’s Martin F. Clark Foundation, that put the school over the top to begin construction.