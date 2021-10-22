 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Patrick County residents square off in Chili Cookoff
0 comments

Patrick County residents square off in Chili Cookoff

Chili

Caring Hearts Free Clinic's Chili Cookoff will be held on Nov. 6.

 Holly Kozelsky

Orders are being taken now for an assortment of chili that will be ready on Nov. 6.

It's all part of Caring Hearts Free Clinic's Chili Cookoff, when the quarts of chili -- which must be reserved ahead of time -- will be ready to pick up between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at 835 Woodland Drive.

The cooks and their chili will be:

  • David Rippey: Smokey Chuck
  • Lisa Martin: Caribbean Chili
  • Norma Bozenmayer: Norma's Happy Healthy Vegan Chili
  • Po Boys Que: I think I can, I think I can Chili
  • Sandra Stone: Sandra's Better Than Wendy's Chili
  • Tammy Weiland: Smokin' Chicken Chili
  • Derick Lambert: Derick's "Po" Chickadee Chili
  • Erik Rakes: Black Pot Chili
  • Amanda Hughes: Creekside Chili

Brunswick stew also will be available for purchase.

One quart of chili or stew, plus dessert, costs $10. To order, call 276-694-3410.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert