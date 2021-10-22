Patrick County residents square off in Chili Cookoff

Orders are being taken now for an assortment of chili that will be ready on Nov. 6.
It's all part of Caring Hearts Free Clinic's Chili Cookoff, when the quarts of chili -- which must be reserved ahead of time -- will be ready to pick up between noon and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at 835 Woodland Drive.
The cooks and their chili will be:
- David Rippey: Smokey Chuck
- Lisa Martin: Caribbean Chili
- Norma Bozenmayer: Norma's Happy Healthy Vegan Chili
- Po Boys Que: I think I can, I think I can Chili
- Sandra Stone: Sandra's Better Than Wendy's Chili
- Tammy Weiland: Smokin' Chicken Chili
- Derick Lambert: Derick's "Po" Chickadee Chili
- Erik Rakes: Black Pot Chili
- Amanda Hughes: Creekside Chili
Brunswick stew also will be available for purchase.
One quart of chili or stew, plus dessert, costs $10. To order, call 276-694-3410.