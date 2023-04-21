Kursten Hylton has dreamed of playing softball in college since she was little.

It was that dream that made her signing ceremony so special.

Hylton, a senior at Patrick County High School, committed last week to continue her softball career at Mary Baldwin University in the fall.

“It was long time coming. It feels good,” Hylton said of getting to sign and make her commitment official.

“It shows that all of my hard work that I’ve been doing all these years has finally shown something for me.”

When asked why she chose Mary Baldwin, Hylton said, “It just felt like a good fit for me. When I visited the campus and met the team, I just felt like I should be there.”

Mary Baldwin is an NCAA Division III school, located in Staunton, Virginia. The Fighting Squirrels compete in the USA South conference.

Hylton was a member of the PCHS sports medicine class, and worked at the school as a student athletic trainer. She said she plans to study to become a physical therapist.

Her time with the Cougars taught her “How to be a good teammate, and good leadership,” she said.

She had a message for those who helped her in her softball career to get to this point.

“I just want them to know just how much I appreciate all the hard work and time they spent with me throughout my career,” she said.