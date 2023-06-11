As the Patrick County High School baseball team prepared for the state tournament this weekend, one of the team’s seniors made a commitment on Wednesday for his future beyond high school.

Cougars pitcher Jai Penn committed to continue his baseball career at Ferrum College in the fall.

Penn, a lefty two-way player, made 15 pitching appearances this spring, finishing the regular season with a 2.143 earned run average in 49 innings pitched. Penn led the team in appearances and was second on the team with 82 strikeouts on the year.

When he wasn’t on the mound, Penn hit .407 with 35 hits, 12 RBIs, 27 runs scored, and 12 stolen bases.

As a 3-sport athlete at PCHS, Penn was named First Team All-Region 2C and First Team All-Piedmont District as the leading scorer of the Cougars boys basketball team this winter. In the fall, he was named Second Team All-Region 2C and First Team All-Piedmont District as a receiver on the PC football team.

Last spring, Penn was named Second Team All-Piedmont District baseball as an outfielder, and Second Team All-Region 2C as a pitcher.

“Jai, he’s probably one of the best all-around athletes that you’ll see at the high school level,” said PCHS baseball coach Tal Swails. “Everything he does, he does really well. I don’t know how many athletes, I’m certain there haven’t been any that have come from here, but I don’t know how many from around have been a 3-sport all-region athlete.”

Penn said he chose college baseball over basketball or football because he felt it was the sport where he could succeed the most at the next level.

“I felt like it was the smartest decision I could make,” Penn said. “I felt like I’m a little undersized to play basketball, so why not play baseball?”

“Baseball is a sport that I think he can continue to excel at,” Swails said. “He’s not 6’8, he’s not 245 pounds, but he’s got good speed, he’s got great hands, he can hit, and he can throw the baseball. With those tools, I think Ferrum is going to get a heck of a ballplayer.”

Ferrum is an NCAA Division III school that competes in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Panthers were 15-23 this season.

“I just liked the school. It’s a decent little baseball team,” Penn said.

“It’s great. It feels really good. I’ve been waiting on it for a little bit, a few months.”

Penn wasn’t quite done with his high school career as the Cougars travelled to Salem this weekend for the VHSL Class 2 state final four.

The PCHS senior had a lot to look forward to this weekend, and now he has more to look forward to this fall, too.

“I’m excited for just balling out,” he said. “I get to keep doing what I love.”