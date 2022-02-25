 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pattycake

Pattycake

View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Strayer, Shank jazzing it up: Pair will dance foxtrot, jazz in DFTA

Strayer, Shank jazzing it up: Pair will dance foxtrot, jazz in DFTA

As the superintendent of Henry County Public Schools, Sandy Strayer often has to think on her feet. That just might help her when it comes to dancing in Piedmont Arts’ fundraiser, Dancing for the Arts, which takes place March 5 at Martinsville High School.

Her partner, Taylor Shank, is a fitness instructor who has been known to bust a few moves on his exercise bike while leading workouts.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert