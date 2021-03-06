Pell twins bring brotherhood mentality to Patrick County football team

Being an offensive lineman is all about being a part of the team. Guards, tackles, and centers know going into football games they’re likely not going to be the star—at least not for good reasons. But they play a vital role and are the ultimate motivators and team players, turning 11 players into a brotherhood.
Patrick County seniors Jonathan and Justin Pell know all about being part of a team. They’ve been a team since they were born.
The Pell twins began playing football alongside one another in kindergarten. From flag football through elementary and middle school and four years with the Cougars, they’ve had each other. While they may not have been the kind of twins who dressed alike, they’ve always played on the same offensive line together wearing the same uniforms.
“It’s kind of cool to have someone out there that’s not the same person but kind of is,” Jonathan said.
Justin is a 5-foot-10, 300 pound center, and Jonathan lines up beside him, a 5’10, 240 pound guard. The Pells have another brother, Nicholas, a 6-foot-2, 325 pound freshman, also on the Cougars’ varsity roster.
The twins are each other’s ultimate motivators. Jonathan said he admires his brother’s pure strength, while Justin said he looks up to his brother’s resilience.
“His biggest strength is probably his strength. He’s always going and pushing piles at the end of plays and stuff,” Jonathan said of Justin. “Pretty much he give me the motivation to get stronger because he’s always been stronger than me, at least a little.”
“He never gives up. He could be on the field the whole game and cramping and stuff and still trying to get out there,” Justin said of his brother. “I learned from him probably never giving up even if you feel tired.”
The two use each other for motivation both on and off the field. They watch film together during the week, and work together in the classroom to keep each other on track.
They also use football for real world lessons.
“It’s kind of like teaching you some of the things in the real world like you have to try the best you can or you’ll get beat,” Justin said. “And you can still try your hardest sometimes and still get beat.”
“I think he’s a lot smarter than I am,” Jonathan said. “We make pretty close to the same grades but he helps me study.”
Having a brother on the field helps the Pell twins create a brotherhood with their Cougar teammates. They may not be vocal, but they lead by example and do their jobs.
Neither Pell knows of their plans yet for next year. Jonathan said he’s thinkin about possibly playing football in college, but for now they’re both just thankful to get to play a senior season.
“Just getting to play this season has been a blessing. After being out for a year, it’s kind of surprising to get to play,” Jonathan said.
In Justin’s eyes, being an offensive lineman is all about doing your job and playing to the best of your ability to protect your fellow teammates.
The Pells have been protecting each other their whole lives. Not only do they have brothers on the field to look to after a good play or when they need motivation, they’ve taken that brotherhood mentality to the entire Patrick County football team.
“I’m proud of Justin. He’s gotten hurt a couple times the last couple years and he’s really bounced back and I think he’s done a really good job,” Jonathan said.
“I’m proud of Jonathan because even when I’ve been hurt he’s been supporting me, helping me with sports or if I miss class because of an appointment, he helps motivate me,” Justin said. “He can make it more like a brotherhood kind of where you actually have a brother out there and the other players are your friends and kind of act like brothers.”
