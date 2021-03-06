Pell twins bring brotherhood mentality to Patrick County football team

“He never gives up. He could be on the field the whole game and cramping and stuff and still trying to get out there,” Justin said of his brother. “I learned from him probably never giving up even if you feel tired.”

The two use each other for motivation both on and off the field. They watch film together during the week, and work together in the classroom to keep each other on track.

They also use football for real world lessons.

“It’s kind of like teaching you some of the things in the real world like you have to try the best you can or you’ll get beat,” Justin said. “And you can still try your hardest sometimes and still get beat.”

“I think he’s a lot smarter than I am,” Jonathan said. “We make pretty close to the same grades but he helps me study.”

Having a brother on the field helps the Pell twins create a brotherhood with their Cougar teammates. They may not be vocal, but they lead by example and do their jobs.

Neither Pell knows of their plans yet for next year. Jonathan said he’s thinkin about possibly playing football in college, but for now they’re both just thankful to get to play a senior season.