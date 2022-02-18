 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Perkins completes academy

Kevin B. Perkins receives a certificate for completing the Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy. At the ceremony Thursday are (from left) William Ferguson, director of the Franklin County Department of Public Safety; Perkins; Matt Tatum, director of the Henry County Department of Public Safety; and Steve Simons, director of the Western Virginia EMS Council. 
