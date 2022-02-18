Perkins completes academy

Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Samone Natalie Pacheco, 21, of Martinsville, was indicted by a Martinsville Grand Jury on Monday for two counts of arson of personal property …
"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."
There were a total of 150 indictments issued by a Henry County Grand Jury on Tuesday: 91 regular indictments an 59 direct indictments.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. It is the grand jury's determination that enough evidence exists to hold a trial.
While the whole country was making fun of Virginia House Bill 781, those major media outlets which picked up on that story missed the sinister main point of the bill: to hold a constant threat over teacher’s heads.
A new jail and the inevitability of Martinsville reverting to a town were the overriding stressors presented at a recent Henry County budget p…
As many as 48 inmates will be assigned to a pod, following space requirements set by the Department of Corrections, Eanes said. The pods are large concrete rooms with a row of plain metal beds along each side.
A Halifax County man with known ties to Henry County is missing and the Halifax County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating him.
Music in the Box hosts regionally acclaimed musicians to perform in the Black Box Theatre on Franklin Street. The initial lineup has been set:
"She stated Cox brought her to his residence in Fieldale, where he forced her to perform oral sex on him and two other men," Monroe wrote. "She was later taken to another residence at 362 Sleeping Hills Farm Road by Cox to 'take care of his boy' sexually, where she was left with Bobby Helms Sr."
At Patrick & Henry Community College’s next College Board meeting, the Board will officially welcome its three newest members: Dr. Clyde DeLoach, Brandon Scott and Jewell Drewery.
These members were appointed by their respective localities to fill vacancies that arose last year.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.