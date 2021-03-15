PHCC board president employment advertisement

This is part of the job listing for PHCC president:

Success Factors

The local college board and college community have identified several areas of potential emphasis for the next leader, including, prioritizing teaching, learning and student success at the forefront, and identifying and focusing on the needs of the local K-12 schools in the area and providing opportunities for partnerships. In addition, the next president will identify opportunities outside of traditional sources of tuition, fees, and state and local support to meet the needs of PHCC students and advance its mission, and build upon the college's legacy of success in assisting the community to overcome economic downsizing and recovery. Lastly, the president will foster relationships with the area organizations to continue to provide free college access to local students.