PHCC board president employment advertisement

This is part of the job listing for PHCC president:
Success Factors
The local college board and college community have identified several areas of potential emphasis for the next leader, including, prioritizing teaching, learning and student success at the forefront, and identifying and focusing on the needs of the local K-12 schools in the area and providing opportunities for partnerships. In addition, the next president will identify opportunities outside of traditional sources of tuition, fees, and state and local support to meet the needs of PHCC students and advance its mission, and build upon the college's legacy of success in assisting the community to overcome economic downsizing and recovery. Lastly, the president will foster relationships with the area organizations to continue to provide free college access to local students.
The next president will be a skilled strategist able to envision, propose, and implement change with a proven record of engaging the College, community, and other external partners in improving student access and success. The president will develop and maintain strong leadership teams; seek continuous improvement; and foster positive change. This leader will build dynamic and successful partnerships with highly diverse stakeholders and advance fundraising efforts. Internally, she/he will ensure operational efficiency, fiscal strength, and college affordability, while building sustainability of programs to meet the needs of the students and community at large. An understanding of the mission and goals of a comprehensive community college in the 21st Century and appreciation for rural colleges are essential characteristics, along with a clear commitment to instruction, student access/success, generating revenues, community partnerships, diversity, and strategic leadership.
Minimum Qualifications
Qualifications for President
To accomplish the above, qualified candidates must have an earned doctorate degree and demonstrated successful senior executive experience. Previous experience must include significant responsibility for programs, budgets, personnel, facilities and other appropriate administrative duties. The successful candidate must have proven leadership abilities along with excellent communications skills, a strong belief in a collaborative administrative style, as well as a servant leadership perspective. She/he must also have a broad vision for the College together with the skills and energy for implementation, in addition to the demonstrated ability to work with representatives from businesses, industry, the government, and the community at large.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com