PHCC women's basketball program has big plans for the summer

The next generation of Patrick Henry Community College women’s basketball players got a chance to show their skill’s on the school’s home court this week.
PHCC women’s hoops coach Herb Daniel hosted his first individual skills camp at the school, and saw players as young as five years old through high school aged take part.
Daniel took over the Patriots earlier this year, and said he hopes to turn the camp into an annual event, growing it each year. Not only does the camp allow for more participation in girls basketball across the area, but, Daniel said, it also helps bring the community into the fold with the program.
“We went to the community to get sponsors for the camp,” Daniel said after Tuesday’s practice. “Once they buy into sponsoring they kind of want to know, ‘Where’s my money going?’ So they want to know what we’ll be doing, and that brings in more visibility.”
The camp was the second in what Daniel hopes is three big offseason events put on by PHCC for youth basketball players in the area. The Patriots hosted nine high school programs for a team camp two weeks ago, and there are plans in the works for a much bigger team camp to run from September 24-26. Daniel said his goal is to have 50 teams competing.
“I thought of the idea of bringing one here because of the number of teams in this area, but not only this area but the Roanoke area, and teams that are part of the Dogwood District,” he said.
The camps also allows Daniel to get a better idea of possible recruits to PHCC. At the team camp earlier this month, he said there were two players who showed interest in coming to the school that he would have otherwise never gotten the chance to see play.
“I’ll have an opportunity to review some of the kids that are coming through, and hopefully they’ll see things that we’re doing here and want to be a part of it,” Daniel said.
The individual skills camp had players from Martinsville, Henry and Patrick Counties, as well as Lynchburg, Gretna, and Danville. The camp ran from 8 a.m.-noon on Monday and Tuesday, and will conclude on Wednesday.
In addition to coaching from Daniel, athletes had a chance to receive instruction from two former local hoops standouts. Jessica Myers, a Gretna High School and 2016 Averett University graduate helped coach on Monday, and Bronaza Fitzgerald, a G.W.-Danville graduate who went on to play at UNC-Asheville and professionally in Germany, helped coach on Tuesday.
Both Myers and Fitzgerald not only helped players with their basketball skills, but gave lessons on what it takes to play at the next level.
“One thing I want to get across to them is obviously you have to be on the court in order to participate, and to stay on the court your grades have to be there,” Daniel said.
“No. 2, there has to be a level of dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. When your friends are going and hanging out at a party on Friday, you might have to go to practice. When your friends are doing this on Saturday, you might have to go to your trainer. … You have to ask yourself that question, are you willing to commit, dedicate, and even more importantly sacrifice some of your other times in order to make this happen? Because if you’re not willing to do that it’s going to be very, very difficult for you to be successful.”
In just two days Daniel said he could see improvements in all the young athletes at the individual camp.
Daniel’s hope is not only to watch girls basketball players in the area improve their game, but also provide them a place to improve, and bring the community along for their journey.
“There are so many schools in this area, a lot of kids need something to do, and a lot of them want something to do,” Daniel said. “I’ve been in women’s sports for a while and sometimes they don’t get the same opportunities to go out and play and things.
“We’re really in the process of trying to do some really good things with this program here with as much community support as possible. Because, at the end of the day, it’s not my team, it’s the community’s team. We have one college in the area. So let’s support all those athletes and young people in that school.”
