PHCC women's basketball program has big plans for the summer

“No. 2, there has to be a level of dedication, commitment, and sacrifice. When your friends are going and hanging out at a party on Friday, you might have to go to practice. When your friends are doing this on Saturday, you might have to go to your trainer. … You have to ask yourself that question, are you willing to commit, dedicate, and even more importantly sacrifice some of your other times in order to make this happen? Because if you’re not willing to do that it’s going to be very, very difficult for you to be successful.”

In just two days Daniel said he could see improvements in all the young athletes at the individual camp.

Daniel’s hope is not only to watch girls basketball players in the area improve their game, but also provide them a place to improve, and bring the community along for their journey.

“There are so many schools in this area, a lot of kids need something to do, and a lot of them want something to do,” Daniel said. “I’ve been in women’s sports for a while and sometimes they don’t get the same opportunities to go out and play and things.

“We’re really in the process of trying to do some really good things with this program here with as much community support as possible. Because, at the end of the day, it’s not my team, it’s the community’s team. We have one college in the area. So let’s support all those athletes and young people in that school.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.