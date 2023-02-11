The Bassett High School boys basketball team was firing on all cylinders on Friday night when they opened the postseason at home against Patrick County High School.

The Bengals grabbed 35 rebounds as a team, had 17 assists, 11 steals, and six blocks. Nine different players also scored on the way to a 73-48 win over the Cougars in the first round of the Piedmont District Boys Basketball Tournament.

Friday’s game was all Bengals from the start. Bassett went up 12-2 before a 3-pointer by PC's Jai Penn attempted to stop the early bleeding.

Bengals senior Ja’Ricous Hairston had two putbacks off of offensive rebound, and six rebounds in all in the first quarter to help his squad take a 16-7 lead going into the second.

Penn opened the second with another 3-pointer, but the Bengals again responded. Hairston had another basket following an offensive board, and Landon Harbour had a 3-pointer of his own to again put Bassett up by 11.

Bassett outrebounded the Cougars 20-14 in the first two quarters, and led 30-18 at the break.

“I’m a little disappointed, quite honestly,” said Patrick County coach Brian Chitwood. “It wasn’t our best effort. We got off to a slow start again. We talked about the importance of getting off to a good start. We had a few extra turnovers, we settled for some long jumpers when I think we should have continued to work the ball. We missed some layups early, missed a bunch of free throws. Those are all bad formulas.”

Hairston had 10 of his game-high 12 rebounds in the first half. He added 10 points, three blocks, and two assists on the night.

Elijah Stokes and Isaiah Perkins led Bassett with 13 points each. Stokes added six assists and three steals, and Perkins had four assists and three rebounds.

Harbour added 10 points to give Bassett four in double-figures.

“I’m excited for the guys getting the win in the first round,” said Bassett coach Mark Hughes. “I feel like everybody played hard and we rebounded the basketball well. That’s how we win. If we rebound well and control the pace of the game it’s the same results so far.”

Salvador Coca-Lobo added eight points and six rebounds. Omahd Shareef had eight points, three steals, and two assists, and Jacob Gilbert had six points, five rebounds, and three blocks for the Bengals.

Hughes said he was really happy to see so many of his players get in the scorebook on Friday.

“That is awesome. I’m excited,” he said. “The guys work hard in practice, and once they get the opportunity to get on the floor and take what we did in practice onto the floor, that’s exciting.”

Penn led all scorers with 14 points on four made 3-pointers, and added four assists, three steals, and three rebounds. Payton Stovall had nine points and four rebounds for the Cougars, and David Smith had six points and six rebounds.

“At the end of the day, kudos to Bassett. They’ve played really well as of late,” Chitwood said. “They’ve got three bigs, and that’s tough. We didn’t have any answer inside. They’ve pounded us on the boards every time we’ve played them, and it happened again tonight. The first half, I haven’t seen the stats yet but I’m sure they outrebounded us by 15-plus alone, and that led to some easy baskets for them.

“We wish them well and we’ll get back at it, and hopefully we can put forth a little better effort next Friday.”

With the loss, the Cougars (10-13) are eliminated from the Piedmont District Tournament, but their season isn’t done. They’ll next host Dan River High School in the first round of the Region 2C tournament on Friday.

Patrick County has two wins over Dan River this season.

“More than anything I want to work on our confidence.,” Chitwood said. “Our kids do have the talent, and at times they’ve put it together and played really hard. Tonight wasn’t one of those nights, but it’s a learning process. I know people get tired of hearing that, but our kids have overcome a lot of adversity and I’m proud of that effort, but we’ve got to play better basketball if we want to continue to win in the postseason.”

The Bengals, the No. 3 seed in the PD tournament, will move on to the semifinals, where they’ll play No. 2 G.W.-Danville. Tipoff for that game will be on Tuesday at Magna Vista High School at 7:15 p.m.

Bassett won both meetings with the Eagles in the regular season by two points each time.

“This win gives us a lot of momentum, major momentum,” Hughes said. “Hopefully that carries on to next week and we can have some further success.”

The winner of Tuesday’s semifinal will play the winner of No. 1 Tunstall and No. 4 Mecklenburg County in the PD Tournament finals on Wednesday at Magna Vista High School.

Bassett 73, Patrick County 48

PCHS 7 - 11 - 10 - 20 --- 48

BHS 16 - 14 - 17 - 16 --- 73

PCHS: J. Penn 14; M. Nelson 3; T. Wimbush 2; D. Hill 2; D. Smith 6; J. Hagwood 5; N. Jessup 5; T. Marshall 2; P. Stovall 9

BHS: O. Shareef 8; S. Coca-Lobo 8; L. Harbour 10; E. Stokes 13; C. Payne 3; J. Gilbert 6; I. Perkins 13. N. Green 2; J. Hairston 10

3-pointers: PCHS 6 (J. Penn 4, M. Nelson 1, N. Jessup 1); BHS 4 (L. Harbour 2, C. Payne 1, I. Perkins 1)