Poacher kills rare pair of albino deer in Patrick County

A true albino deer and her albino fawn were shot and killed illegally in Patrick County before daylight on Monday, and now a reward is being for the arrest of whomever is responsible for the act.

The albino doe had been seen in the area for several years, but just this year showed up with a fawn who also was albino, an occurrence that is exceedingly rare.

"We get an albino deer once in a while in Patrick County," said Game Warden Dale Owens. "But never have I ever seen two together. That's something that very rarely ever happens."

Albino deer are not protected in Virginia, although in some states they are. Regardless, Owens said, the person or persons who shot and killed the deer face multiple charges and hundreds of dollars in fines.

"They didn't have permission to hunt on the property, and they were shooting from the roadway," said Owens. "We think it happened somewhere between midnight and about 5 a.m."

Retired Judge Junius Warren owns the property at Little Russet Creek Road, on the corner with Clark House Farm Road, in Stuart and had come to enjoy the frequent presence of an albino deer on the land for the past three or four years.