The inmate who escaped Saturday from the Danville Adult Detention Center disappeared from a work detail on the facility's grounds at 1000 South Boston Road, according to Danville police.

Department spokesperson Matt Bell would not say whether there were any leads on where the inmate could be or how many inmates were on the work detail when he escaped.

"This is an ongoing investigation and we cannot get into any further details," Bell said Monday. "Anyone with information on Nicholas Spence's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the police department."

Officers discovered Spence, 40, missing at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Incarcerated on a shoplifting charge, Spence "walked away from a work crew cutting grass," Danville police reported in a news release.

He was last seen in the U.S. 58 east area. Police describe Spence as 5-feet,

9-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-7930000, approach any officer, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva. gov, or use the crime tips app CARE.

John R. Crane 434-791-7987 jcrane@registerbee.com