Man gets 70 years for raping child

A Ridgeway man will spend 20 years in prison and then placed on indefinite supervision for rape of a child under 13 years of age and making a …

Former student could get 10 years

A former Magna Vista High School student pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his best friend in Henry County Circuit Co…

Arrests

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Martinsville Bulletin reports arrest reports in Martinsville, Henry and Patrick counties, except some juvenile cases and tr…