Post 78 to host a Veterans Day banquet

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (Ret.) Stephen C. Evans will be the guest speaker at the Veterans Day Banquet 2021, hosted by American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78.
The banquet will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department at 17615 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.
Evans is the son of Sarah M. Stockton Evans, a Henry County native, and Marine Corps Master Sgt. (Ret.) John Evans. His children are Gabrielle, a veterinarian, and Justin, a store manager for Starbucks.
Stephan Evans is a graduate of a high school in South Carolina and has a bachelor’s degree from the Citadel in Charleston, S.C. He was commissioned an Ensign in the navy. He has a master’s degree from the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.
Evans also attended continuing education programs at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, the Massachusettes Institute of Technology, the University of North Carolina Flagler Business School and Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.
Throughout his 34 years in the navy, he has served in leadership positions around the globe, including combat roles as Ship, Task Force and Strike Group Commander; led training and professional development programs; served in an advisory role to the 75th Secretary of the Navy; and was the U.S. representative in deliberations and action of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, according to a press release.
He has been the Deputy Commander of a destroyer squadron in the navy’s Surface Anti-Submarine exercise development program; the Commanding Officer of a 1.75B Aegis Guided Missile Destroyer; and Commander of the George H. Bush Carrier Strike Group and of the Naval Service Training Command, the release states.
After his retirement in 2020 he founded Flag Brigade Statistics LLC, a supply chain management and transportation agency, and Flag Brigade Global Solutions LLC. He is on the boards of directors of two NADAQ-trading companies.
Also during the event:
- Curtis R. Millner Sr. will be the emcee.
- The Bassett High School JROTC Color Guard will give Posting of Colors
- Third Vice Commander Walter R. Wesley Jr. will lead the Pledge of Allegiance
- Sargeant-at-Arms Michael Hairston will place the POW/MIA flag
- Joseph “Joey” Ellison will lead the POW/MIA remembrance ceremony
- First Vice Commander Robert E. Spencer will give the welcome
- Curtis R. “Randy” Millner II will present the medley of service songs
- Renee Payne will sing
- Second Vice Commander William T. Barksdale Jr. will recognize special guests
President Frances Kissee will recognize the Auxiliary
- Commander Warren A. “Sonny” Richardson will give remarks
- The Rev. John F. Adams of First Galilee Missionary Baptist Church will lead a memorial service for deceased veterans and give the benediction.