Post 78 to host a Veterans Day banquet

U.S. Navy Rear Admiral (Ret.) Stephen C. Evans will be the guest speaker at the Veterans Day Banquet 2021, hosted by American Legion Homer Dillard Post #78.

The banquet will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Horsepasture Volunteer Fire Department at 17615 A.L. Philpott Hwy., Ridgeway.

Evans is the son of Sarah M. Stockton Evans, a Henry County native, and Marine Corps Master Sgt. (Ret.) John Evans. His children are Gabrielle, a veterinarian, and Justin, a store manager for Starbucks.

Stephan Evans is a graduate of a high school in South Carolina and has a bachelor’s degree from the Citadel in Charleston, S.C. He was commissioned an Ensign in the navy. He has a master’s degree from the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.

Evans also attended continuing education programs at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, the Massachusettes Institute of Technology, the University of North Carolina Flagler Business School and Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.