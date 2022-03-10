Pray for Ukraine

Please, let's all pray for the Ukraine people. This is awful for Russia to attack them, Putin needs to stop this now!

The children and the people are getting killed, they deserve to live just like we do over here.

The Feb. 24, page A7, Martinsville Bulletin had a write up about congress backing Biden's play, then on down in the article it says, "Trump cheered on Putin as he massed military forces near Ukraine's border and recognized the independence of it separatist regions in a move Biden and others warned is the start of an invasion of Ukraine."

This is awful, Trump should not be cheering on Putin, he needs to see what Putin is is doing wrong. Please, everyone pray for this invasion to end before we are in world war three!