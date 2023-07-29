Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The assets and operations of the sports complex are being transferred to Henry County Parks and Recreation.
The Stoneleigh Estate offers the unique opportunity for guests to be transported into Martinsville and Henry County’s past.
A Martinsville Circuit Court grand jury handed down 56 certified indictments against 34 people on Monday.There were 74 direct indictments that…
A Fieldale man was denied bond at a hearing in Henry County Circuit Court on Friday and his mother was chastised by the judge for calling her …
Heather Lynn Nicole Hart, 27, was found not guilty by reason of insanity in charges filed after she was accused of shooting at four Henry Coun…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.