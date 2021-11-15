Prosecutor: Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed in Kenosha

After killing Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, while trying to make his way through the crowd.

Rittenhouse testified that Huber hit him with a skateboard and that Grosskreutz came at him with a gun of his own — an account largely corroborated by video and Grosskreutz himself.

But the prosecutor said Rittenhouse provoked that bloodshed, too. He said Huber, Grosskreutz and others in the crowd were trying to stop what they believed was an active shooter.

When it was all over, Rittenhouse walked away like a "hero in a Western — without a care in the world for anything he's just done," Binger said.

In his own closing argument, defense attorney Mark Richards called Rosenbaum a "rioter" and a "crazy person" who went after Rittenhouse unprovoked.

"Mr. Rosenbaum was shot because he was chasing my client and going to kill him, take his gun and carry out the threats he made," Richards said, adding that Rittenhouse never pointed his gun before being chased: "It didn't happen."

Richards said Rittenhouse was then attacked by a "mob." The defense attorney accused prosecutors of calling Rittenhouse an "active shooter" because of "the loaded connotations of that word."