Putting away the wreaths 'til next year

Thomas Joe Braxton III, 39, was found guilty in August by Henry County Circuit Judge David Williams of all charges in the wounding last year of former Martinsville City Patrolman Michael Panos and sentenced this week.
(Editor’s note: This list is part of a series of stories the Martinsville Bulletin is running this week looking at athletes from all five loca…
A biker was injured on Christmas Day when the motorcycle he was on appeared to have collided with a silver SUV at the intersection of Callands and Sago Roads.
No one was injured when a red mustang left the roadway on Dillons Fork Road in Fieldale just after midnight Tuesday night.
Former Carlisle boys basketball player BJ Fitzgerald is one of the leading scorers at Virginia State University this season. Fitzgerald spoke with the Bulletin about what the lessons from Carlisle he still carries with him today.
Martinsville High School graduate De'Niya Gravely working back from surgery as she begins junior track season at Norfolk State
Martinsville High School graduate De'Niya Gravely will begin her junior track season at Norfolk State in January 14 after missing her sophomore year with an injury.
At a younger age I wanted to know everything. Now I only want to understand what I know. The Quakers taught me that there is a little bit of God in everyone.
Over 2,000 people in the Martinsville area were served a home-cooked hot meal Christmas Day morning.
A fire broke out at a building on the property at 792 Oakcrest Circle in Bassett shortly before 8 a.m. on Tuesday.