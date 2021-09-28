Ray Reynolds cares and knows

To the editor:

Belittling a man is never becoming to the belittler. And telling him he needs to be educated is even worse when the man is right. Joe Bryant said this recently to Ray Reynolds after Reynolds asked what happened to the $1.2 million that the county refused to give the schools. Rather than answer the question, Bryant belittled a man who knew the facts, deflecting his own participation in cheating Henry County Public Schools.

Page 136 of the FY 21/22 Henry County Budget states “there is a decrease of $1,227,853 in discretionary local funding.” This statement is in the SCHOOL BUDGET, which is part of the County budget. If Reynolds was sharing a falsehood, why would Tim Hall include it in the county budget? Why would Bryant belittle this fact when he knew what was in that document? And why would he defend the decision to give the schools less because the state gave more knowing more is needed in this second pandemic year?