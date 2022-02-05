Real estate sales slowing down

Two hundred fourteen houses were sold in the Martinsville Henry & Patrick County Association of Realtors (MHPCAR) area during the fourth quarter, a 12% decrease from last year.

The regional median sales price fell this quarter in the MHPCAR footprint, according to the association's Home Sales Report. The fourth quarter median sales price in the area was $143,700, which is 28% lower than a year ago, a drop of about $56,300.

The inventory is tightening in the region’s housing market. There were 280 active listings in the MHPCAR area at the end of the fourth quarter, 20% fewer listings than this time last year.

Houses continued to sell much faster in Martinsville. The average days on market in the city during the fourth quarter was 81 days, which is 177 days faster than last year. Houses have been selling faster in the city three of the last four quarters.

At 72 days, the average days on market in Henry County in the fourth quarter was about two months faster than last year (-59 days). This metric has been trending down in the county for six consecutive quarters.

The average days on market in Patrick County was 111 days in the fourth quarter, 136 days slower than a year ago. Houses have been selling much faster in the county for three straight quarters compared to the prior year.

The inventory in the MHPCAR region remains tight, the report states. There were 280 active listings on the market at the end of the fourth quarter, 69 fewer listings than a year ago, which is a 20% reduction. The number of active listings has been shrinking rapidly in all local markets in the area as demand in the market has been strong and buyers have few options to choose from.

At the end of 2021, inventory in the MHPCAR market was less than a third of what it was four years ago.

Sales were still above pre-pandemic levels, with the number of sales in the fourth quarter up 29% over the fourth quarter of 2019.

Economic conditions in Virginia continued to improve in the fourth quarter, with broad-based job gains and another drop in the unemployment rate, the report states. The employment picture also improved in the Martinsville region, with the unemployment rate falling to near pre-pandemic levels.

Despite steady economic progress, consumer confidence remains weak, as individuals and families face rising prices and a surge in COVID-19 cases, the report states. The measure of expectations of future economic conditions fell to a 16-month low in December 2021.

Mortgage rates began to tick up at the end of 2021. Persistently high inflation will prompt the Federal Reserve to raise the federal funds rate in 2022, the report states, which will push mortgage rates even higher in the months to come.

