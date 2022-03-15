 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reason explained: Suspect had escaped from Sunday arrest

Police said the operation involving the arrest of a fugitive resulted in several other people being detained and would likely last into the night.

 Bill Wyatt

The suspect arrested as a fugitive after a manhunt Tuesday afternoon was still in the handcuffs that had been put on him during a roadside arrest Sunday, according to information from the Virginia State Police (VSP).

Kevin Michael Dunford, 35, of Henry County was arrested and charged with: Felony Escape, Providing False Identity to Police Officer, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving Suspended, a press release from Sgt. Richard Garletts states. Dunford was taken to the Henry County Jail.

On Sunday, a VSP Trooper made a traffic stop on Route 58 at Grassy Hill Road, the release states.

After the trooper questioned the driver, "information did not line up," the release states, so the driver was taken into custody. While the trooper was talking with a witness, the subject fled the scene while still in handcuffs "and was lost in the woods," the release states.

Troopers developed leads to determine the identity of the driver and located the subject Tuesday evening at a residence in Henry County, the release states. Troopers obtained a search warrant and conducted a search in the 30 block of Wisteria Lane in Henry County, and the subject was taken into custody.

The subject was still in handcuffs when he was found in the residence, the release states.

