It’s never easy to beat a team three times in one season, and Dan River made it difficult for both the Patrick County girls and boys basketball teams on Friday night. The Cougars were able to come away victorious in both games to each advance in the Region 2C Tournaments.

The Patrick County girls defeated Dan River, 61-43, behind three double-digit scorers. The Cougars boys had a tougher time with the Wildcats, as the teams tied nine times in the second half and exchanged 10 leads, but they were also able to pull away in the end for a 61-55 victory.

In Game 1 of the doubleheader in Stuart, the Cougars girls basketball team found out quickly if they were to win they would need to stop Dan River guard Alicea Farmer. Farmer scored her 1,000th career point midway through the second quarter, and followed with two 3-pointers, and a layup-and-1 that tied the score at 27-27 with two minutes remaining in the first half.

Even though Patrick County couldn’t do much to contain Farmer, who finished the night with 41 points, they were able to win by keeping the rest of the Wildcats away from the basket. Dan River’s only other points came on two free throws.

"A good win despite one of the greatest individual performances I have ever witnessed personally," PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email. "Le Le Farmer... She was simply phenomenal. Regardless of what trick defense we dialed up, she simply beat it. Thank goodness we were able to slow her down in the second half."

Missy Hazard hit a 3-pointer to give the Cougars a 33-29 lead at the half.

PCHS started the third on a 7-2 run to go up by nine. After Farmer cut the lead to one, the Cougars went on another 7-0 run, finishing the third with a layup by Allanah Mitchell at the buzzer that took the team into the fourth up, 47-38.

Journey Moore had a pass down low to Lilly Hazelwood to give the Cougars a double-digit lead, 50-40, midway through the fourth, and they ran away with the win from there.

The Cougars were 13-for-23 from the foul line in the second half.

"My kids played hard, shared the ball, and played solid defense in second half," Rakes said.

Hazard led Patrick County with 13 points, seven of which came on the foul line, and added eight rebounds and five assists. Aniya Penn added 12 points, eight from the foul line, nine rebounds, and four steals. Mitchell had 11 points, and Kimora Wimbush had eight points and nine rebounds.

Patrick County had defeated the Wildcats in two previous meetings this season, by 42 points on November 28, and by 40 points on December 15.

With the win, the Cougars (14-11) move on to face Floyd County High School in the region quarterfinals. PCHS will travel to Floyd on Monday for a 6:30 p.m. game. Patrick County fell to Floyd in two previous meetings this season.

In Game 2 on Friday, the Cougars boys basketball team was also looking to defeat Dan River for a third time. The Cougars won Game 1, 57-56, and the second meeting, 64-54, earlier in the season.

On Friday, Dan River jumped out to a 9-0 lead to start the game, and led throughout the first quarter. Jai Penn knocked down a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take Patrick County into the second trailing by one, 15-14.

On the first play of the second, Penn found Payton Stovall down low for a layup to give the Cougars their first lead of the contest.

The lead grew to eight with 2:30 remaining before the Wildcats battled back. Dan River knocked down two free throws and had a layup on a steal to retake the lead.

With 30 seconds remaining, Penn hit another 3, and Stovall laid in a shot under the basket at the buzzer to put the Cougars up, 42-40, going into the fourth.

The teams continued to go back and forth in the final frame, but the Cougars were able to pull away at the free throw line. Dan River had a basket in the final minute to cut the lead to two, but they were forced to foul to stop the clock. Penn and David Smith both converted on two free throws each to put the game on ice and hold on for the win.

Patrick County was 6-for-14 at the free throw line in the first half, but went 11-for-19 in the second. Smith was a perfect 6-for-6 at the line in the fourth quarter.

“David Smith had a really large fourth quarter for us,” said PCHS coach Brian Chitwood. “Noah Jessup came off the bench and played some big minutes for us, both on the offensive end and defensive end.

“We didn’t shoot it very well all night long, and missed way too many free throws, but when we had to make them they did.”

Penn finished with a game-high 25 points, with six rebounds, six steals, and four assists. Smith added 17 points with 12 rebounds. Stovall had 10 points and six rebounds.

“It’s a big win for our kids,” Chitwood said. “I don’t know how long it’s been since they’ve won a regional basketball game. Once again, we continue to build some foundation here and the kids did what they had to do in the end to win a tough game.”

The Cougars (11-13) boys team will also travel to Floyd County High School for their region quarterfinal contest. PC will take on the Buffaloes on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

In the regular season finale, Patrick County led Floyd by double digits throughout before the Buffaloes pulled away with the win in the end, 76-73.

“I’m proud of our kids efforts,” Chitwood added. “We’ve got to clean some things up before we go up the mountain on Tuesday night, but we’ll be ready.

“I hope they understand, for lack of a better word, the pressure. It’s playoff basketball and you win or go home. I’ve got eight seniors. That’s a lot of kids that could potentially be playing their last basketball game. I hope that’s motivation in itself. We’ll be back very early in the morning trying to put a game plan together and do the best we can."

Region 2C Girls Basketball Tournament First Round

Patrick County 61, Dan River 43

DRHS 13 – 16 – 9 – 5 --- 43

PCHS 15 – 18 – 14 – 14 --- 61

Region 2C Boys Basketball Tournament First Round

Patrick County 61, Dan River 55

DRHS 15 – 13 – 12 – 15 --- 55

PCHS 14 – 18 – 10 – 19 --- 61