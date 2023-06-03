All William Byrd needed was one goal.

They finished with five.

The Terriers scored early and often in a 5-0 win over Magna Vista on Friday in the Region 3D girls soccer championship at Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex.

The bulk of the Terriers' damage was caused by Maddy Simmons and Maci Glass, who are both committed to play soccer at Emory & Henry College in the fall.

Simmons opened the scoring less than four minutes into the contest.

Midway through the first half, Glass took a free kick from just past midfield, and the rocket went into the box, bounced off of a Warriors defender and into the goal for a WBHS 2-0 lead.

Less than a minute later, Simmons found the back of the net again.

The Terriers scored a final time just before the half, thanks, again, to Simmons, who sent in a shot that bounced off of a Magna Vista defender and past the goalie for a first half hat trick.

The goal gave Byrd a 4-0 lead they would take into the break.

Magna Vista's defense did better to keep the Terriers at bay in the second half, but Byrd would find the goal one final time just before the final whistle. Freshman Logan Andrews put up a shot from about 30 yards out with 2:35 left on the clock, and the ball flew into the goal with ease.

Friday was the Terriers second win over Magna Vista this season. Those are the Warriors only losses on the year.

Warriors keeper Xitllali Mena had 11 saves on the night.

With the loss, Magna Vista will travel to Fishersville on Tuesday to take on Wilson Memorial High School in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament quarterfinals. Wilson Memorial (16-0-3) won the Region 3C championship, 1-0, over Charlottesville High School.

Byrd will host Charlottesville (9-6-4) in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday.