For the second time this season, the Magna Vista girls soccer team will face William Byrd.

The Terriers are the only team to beat Magna Vista this season, a 4-0 win at WBHS back on March 21.

Since then, the Warriors have rattled off 19 straight victories on the way to a Piedmont District regular season and tournament title, and two more wins in the Region 3D tournament.

Magna Vista will face William Byrd again on Friday in the region championship game. The Warriors have played two hard-fought contests in the region tourney so far. They opened play with a 3-2 double-overtime win over Staunton River last week, and defeated Hidden Valley in the semifinals on Tuesday in penalty kicks, following 100 minutes of scoreless action.

The Warriors are expecting another tough contest on Friday. William Byrd comes into the title game 16-1-3 on the year, and defeated Lord Botetourt, 1-0, on Wednesday in the other region semifinal.

Magna Vista coach Wes Lewis said on Wednesday morning he and his team would get together that night to watch the other semifinal.

“Honestly, we’ll have to see,” Lewis said. “We’ll have to see how our girls recover in the next couple of days because we do have some girls who are pretty banged up. It’s always about recovery and preparation for the next one.

“If anything, I think our girls will be up for it. they’ve proven through two games now that they have the desire, they have the pride and competitiveness, and we’ll have to watch the game tonight and get a game plan for how we want to go after it on Friday.”

William Byrd comes into Friday’s game on an eight game winning streak. They’ve outscored opponents 76-12 this season, averaging 7.6 goals per game with 10 shutouts defensively.

This season, Magna Vista has scored 139 goals while allowing just seven. Tuesday’s win over Hidden Valley was just the second time this season the Warriors hadn’t scored a goal in regulation.

Magna Vista’s defense has 18 shutouts this season.

Lewis said his team’s success this spring is “a total team effort,” something he said will be crucial on Friday and in the state tournament.

“We have to be able to combine together and have to be able to work together and cover for each other,” he said. “We stress all the time how no one on our team is going to have a perfect game. Everyone is going to make mistakes, but if we’re going to be successful the rest of the team has to be there to recover when we do make mistakes.

“If we stay together, if we stay positive, if we play Magna Vista soccer we can compete with anybody. But it does have to be a total team effort if we’re going to be able to continue this great run this year. The girls have bought into that. They’ve got each others’ backs. Everybody is cheering on the sidelines. You could tell in the PKs last night, they were rooting for each other, they were cheering for each other, and they picked each other up, and that’s what a true team does.”

Both teams in the region championship have earned berths in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament. The winner on Friday will host the loser of the Region 3C championship in the state quarterfinals. Friday’s loser will travel to take on the winner of Region 2C in the quarterfinals. Both games will be played on Tuesday.

Monogram Foods Smith River Sports Complex will host the championship of the Region 2C girls and boys soccer tournaments at 6 p.m. on Friday. Following those games, the stands will be cleared and the championships for the Region 3D girls and boys tournaments will begin about 20 minutes later.