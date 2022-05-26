Region 3D Softball: Warriors hold off Bengals to advance

For the third time this season, the Magna Vista and Bassett High School softball teams faced off on Monday – this time with a berth in the Region 3D Tournament quarterfinals on the line.

The two teams split their regular season contests this spring, and on Monday it was Magna Vista that was able to win the rubber match, holding off the Bengals bats for a 6-4 victory at BHS.

The Warriors opened the scoring with a run in the top of the first inning, but Bassett got one right back in the bottom half to tie the score early.

Magna Vista went on to shut down the Bengals bats for three straight innings while adding four runs of their own to go up 5-1 in the fourth inning.

Carlee Ashworth had an RBI double, and Delaney Burris and Kaylee Hughes each had an RBI single as part of a 3-run second inning for MVHS. Ashworth and McKenzie Vaught added singles in the fourth, and Ashworth came around to score on a long sacrifice fly by Hughes, a hit that was likely robbed of being a homerun on a catch at the fence by Bassett’s Gracie Ratcliff.

The Bengals stayed in the game thanks to solo homeruns by Jade Hylton and Zoie Pace in the fifth, breaking a streak of three straight scoreless innings by Bassett.

Magna Vista added an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Shelby Rigney led off the frame with a walk, and came around to score on an RBI single to right field by Kaci Meade to make it 6-3.

The insurance was helpful as Hylton again led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo homerun in what would be the final at-bat of her high school career. Hylton will move on to play at UVa in the fall.

Pace and Emily Gilley followed Hylton in the seventh with singles, and Jenny Turner was hit by a pitch to load the bases with two outs.

Magna Vista pitcher Abby Bender got out of the jam with a strikeout for the final out and the win.

Ashworth and Vaught each had three hits and a run to lead the Warriors.

Hylton and Gilley had two hits each for the Bengals.

Magna Vista, the No. 9 seed in the tournament, will move on to face No. 1 Carroll County on Monday in the quarterfinals. The game will be played at Carroll County High School at 6 p.m.

Bassett finishes the season 8-12.

MVHS 130 100 1 – 6 11 0

BHS 100 020 1 – 4 7 0

Bassett: J. Hylton 2-3, 2HR, HBP; C. Martin 0-3, BB, R; Z. Pace 2-3, HR, HBP; B. Cooper 0-3, BB; E. Gilley 2-3, HBP; J. Turner 1-3, HBP; E. Gilley 7IP, 6R, 11H, K

Magna Vista: C. Ashworth 3-5, 2B, R; M. Vaught 3-4, R; D. Burris 1-4, RBI; K. Hughes 2-3, sac, RBI; A. Bender 0-3, HBP; S. Rigney 0-3, BB, R; K. Newcomb 1-4; K. Meade 1-2, BB, HBP, R; M. Mabe 0-3, BB, R; A. Bender 7IP, 4R, 7H, 9K

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.