Reynold Homestead, NCI team up again for Alpha Gal symposium

The symposium “Hope and Resilience in the Face of Alpha Gal Syndrome” will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 28, at New College Institute, 191 Fayette St., Martinsville.

This is the fifth annual AGS symposium, sponsored by Reynolds Homestead and NCI. Topics and speakers will be:

“Mental Health and AGS” by Heather Hargis

“SAAT Treatment: What Is It and How Does It Work?” by Dr. Nader Soliman

“AGS Patient Symptoms and Experiences” by Dr. Jennifer Platt

“Finding JOY! In AGS” by Candice Matthis and Debbie Nichols, who both have AGS

“GalSafe Pig Updates” by Jon Bianchi of Revivicor

SAAT Panel and Discussion, moderated by Debi Farley.

The cost is $25 per person, which includes lunch and snacks. Registration and check-in will begin at 8 a.m. Payment can be made online or mailed to Terri Leviner, Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Lane, Critz, 24082. Please make checks payable to Treasurer of Virginia Tech.

Registration can be done online at https://bit.ly/AGSymposium.

If you are an individual with a disability and desire an accommodation, email Lisa Martin at martinlm@vt.edu during regular business hours by at least Wednesday.

