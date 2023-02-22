Reynolds Homestead celebrates

Dr. Seuss’ Birthday on March 5

Reynolds Homestead is celebrating the birthday of children’s author Dr. Seuss with activities for the whole family.

The event will take place from 2-4 p.m. March 5 at the Reynolds Homestead, 463 Homestead Lane in Critz. There will be story time, crafts, a science experiment, Dr. Seuss inspired snacks and refreshments and a photo booth with props.

This is a floating event where attendees can come in and out at any time and stay as little or as long as desired. It is also the launch of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Patrick County.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library of Patrick County is a monthly book-gifting program for children ages 5 and under and was made possible by collaboration between the Patrick County Chamber of Commerce, STEP Inc., One Family Productions, Stuart Rotary and a local steering committee of educators, civic leaders and business owners.

Admission is $5 per person but participation in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library is free, though a registration form must be completed to sign up. Additional information about the program and registration forms will be available at the event.

For more information or to register for the event visit reynoldshomestead.vt.edu or contact Melanie Gilbert at 276-694-7181 ex. 22.