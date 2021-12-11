 Skip to main content
Ridgeway Christmas parade, lighting postponed
In this 2019 file photo, people gather for the official lighting of the Christmas tree in Ridgeway. That tree-lighting had been scheduled for tonight -- along with the Ridgeway Christmas Parade -- but because of forecast storms, both have been called off. Ridgeway Mayor Craig O'Der said a decision whether or not to hold both next weekend will be made by Tuesday.

Because of the threat of storms tonight, Ridgeway's Christmas Parade and Christmas tree lighting have been called off. Ridgeway Mayor Craig O'Der said a decision whether or not to hold both next weekend will be made by Tuesday.

