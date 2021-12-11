Ridgeway Christmas parade, lighting postponed

Because of the threat of storms tonight, Ridgeway's Christmas Parade and Christmas tree lighting have been called off. Ridgeway Mayor Craig O'Der said a decision whether or not to hold both next weekend will be made by Tuesday.
Holly Kozelsky
