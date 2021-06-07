Ridgeway's 'excellent gentleman' has passed away

For the rescue squad and fire department, “he literally bent over backwards doing whatever he could to support them,” including with fundraisers.

At the store, whenever Lemons would hear of “large incidents, he’d say, ‘The fire department is coming in. Let them take whatever they want,’ or ‘The fire department is coming down. Make up 50 hot dogs and give it to them, and we’ll worry about it later.’”

The rescue squad always got its gas there, because “Bill helps us with the taxes,” he said.

Lemons donated a lot of the hot dogs for the town of Ridgeway’s recent town picnic for high school seniors to celebrate their graduation, O’Der said. “Truly his generosity, his family’s generosity to the community, is an example I wish everyone would follow.”

O’Der said, recalled that when his father lived in Collinsville, he “would go all the way from Collinsville to Ridgeway to eat because the food was great and the company was even better.”

“He showed me how to pump my own gas when I filled up my car for the first time when I got my license,” said Anne Jordan Penn. “I’ve known Bill since I was born, so I’ve known him 40 years.