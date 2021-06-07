Ridgeway's 'excellent gentleman' has passed away

A leader of the Ridgeway community is being remembered for his support of people and causes.
Bill Lemons, the owner of People’s Save Station in Ridgeway, died Saturday.
“Bill is one of the most excellent gentlemen in the community, and his place down there is kind of like a gathering place for the early morning people who like to get out. You walk in there and see everybody you know,” Ridgeway Mayor Craig O’Der said.
Ridgeway District Volunteer Rescue Squad president Darrin Lockridge said he had known Lemons for 40 years, since he went to work at Clarence’s Steak House, where Lemons was working then, at the age of 15.
A few years later, Lockridge said, Lemons “took over what used to be the Handy House. He called it People’s Save Station.” It is a combination diner, convenience store and gas station on U.S. 220.
Throughout the years, Lockridge said, Lemons chipped in a variety of community efforts.
“He was always sponsoring baseball or softball teams or sometimes both in the Ridgeway area,” he said.
When Lockridge was in the Magna Vista High School’s Boosters Club, he saw that Lemons “was always doing something to help the high school,” such as providing hot dogs, chili and cole slaw at unusually low prices.
For the rescue squad and fire department, “he literally bent over backwards doing whatever he could to support them,” including with fundraisers.
At the store, whenever Lemons would hear of “large incidents, he’d say, ‘The fire department is coming in. Let them take whatever they want,’ or ‘The fire department is coming down. Make up 50 hot dogs and give it to them, and we’ll worry about it later.’”
The rescue squad always got its gas there, because “Bill helps us with the taxes,” he said.
Lemons donated a lot of the hot dogs for the town of Ridgeway’s recent town picnic for high school seniors to celebrate their graduation, O’Der said. “Truly his generosity, his family’s generosity to the community, is an example I wish everyone would follow.”
O’Der said, recalled that when his father lived in Collinsville, he “would go all the way from Collinsville to Ridgeway to eat because the food was great and the company was even better.”
“He showed me how to pump my own gas when I filled up my car for the first time when I got my license,” said Anne Jordan Penn. “I’ve known Bill since I was born, so I’ve known him 40 years.
“Bill Lemons was one of the most generous, hard-working, selfless men I’ve ever met and would do anything at any time for anybody in Martinsville and Henry County,” she said.
“It was something with Bill – he’s always friendly, never met a stranger,” Lockridge said. “He always asked about your family.”
Lemons is survived by his wife, Gussie Lemons, and children Karen Grout, Stephen Lemons and Dennis Lemons, sister Lucy Lemons Harris and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Holly Kozelsky reports for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at holly.kozelsky@martinsvillebulletin.com