Riggs, Borst split Saturday late model races at South Boston Speedway, and other results from the weekend

Layne Riggs and Jacob Borst split wins in the twin 75-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division races that highlighted Saturday night’s action on the final night of the Sentara Healthcare American Sprint Car Weekend at South Boston Speedway.

Riggs, of Bahama, North Carolina, edged defending NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and defending South Boston Speedway champion Peyton Sellers, of Danville, by three car lengths to earn his fifth win in six starts at the 0.4-mile oval in the first 75-lap race of the night.

“I had a really great car,” Riggs said after his flag-to-flag win. “There were a couple of restarts that were pretty tough where I had to fend them off and came out with the victory. I have to really fight hard on restarts. They all know we have a pretty fast car, and it’s their opportunity to get a bumper to me. Any chance they get to lay a bumper to me they make sure they do it, so I’ve got to try to stay one step ahead of them.”

Landon Pembelton, of Amelia, finished third. Thomas Scott, of Efland, North Carolina, finished fourth, and Trey Crews, of Halifax, completed the top five finishers in the 17-car field.

Borst took advantage when other contenders encountered misfortunes to score his second career South Boston late model win in the night’s second 75-lap race. The win came one day shy of a full year since he scored his first career SoBo late model victory.

“It’s amazing,” Borst said of his win. “It’s been too long, but to back it up 364 days later is amazing. That’s two wins for us in our first two seasons of being in a late model. I’m very privileged to be in this ride. My dad gives me a good piece every week.”

Borst survived a tense battle with Crews for the win, squeezing past Crews with 11 laps left in the race to grab the lead, and holding on to edge him by 0.541-second for the victory.

Brandon Pierce, of Kernersville, North Carolina, finished third, with Pembelton and Camden Gullie, of Durham, North Carolina, rounding out the top five finishers.

The race featured two lead changes among three drivers, with Crews leading 57 laps of the 75-lap race.

SANTOS COMPLETES SWEEP IN WINGED 410-SPRINT CARS

Bobby Santos of Franklin, Massachusetts won Saturday night’s 30-lap race for the competitors piloting the winged 410-sprint cars of the Must See Racing series, the country’s premier series for winged 410-sprint car racing on asphalt.

Santos started fourth, but needed little time to take the lead. A caution period on lap 17 closed up the field, but Santos was able to get a good restart and ran away to an 8.978-second win over runner-up Jacob Dolinar, of Sylvania, Ohio.

Santos set the night’s best qualifying mark of 12.321 seconds and 116.874 mph, a mark that was just shy of the new South Boston Speedway all-time fastest lap of 12.051 seconds and 119.402 mph that was set by Charlie Schultz on Friday night.

WISE CAPTURES USAC EASTERN MIDGETS SERIES VICTORY

Hunter Wise, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, won Saturday night’s 30-lap race for the competitors in the USAC Eastern Midgets Series.

Wise crossed the finish line .316-second ahead of runner-up Neal Allison, of Greensboro, North Carolina.

WERNER, GRIFFIN EARN WINS IN SOUTHERN GROUND POUNDERS VINTAGE RACING CLUB EVENT

David Werner, of Mooresville, North Carolina, won the 25-lap race for the competitors of the Southern Ground Pounders Vintage Racing Club Saturday night at South Boston Speedway.

Werner captured the winner’s trophy for the Modified Division and Bobby Griffin of Stokesdale, North Carolina earned the winner’s trophy for the Sportsman Division.

NEXT RACE AT SOUTH BOSTON SPEEDWAY

Racing returns to South Boston Speedway on May 14 with the God’s Pit Crew Night event.

The five-race card will be headlined by a 100-lap race for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division. Twin 30-lap races are set for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division. A 25-lap race is scheduled for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, and a 20-lap race is set for the Hornets Division.

The first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.