To help motorists get to their destinations without hassle, VDOT will suspend most highway work zones and lift most lane closures on interstates and other major roads in Virginia for the Easter holiday from noon Friday until noon Tuesday. While lane closures will be lifted in most locations, motorists may encounter semi-permanent work zones that remain in place during this time. A full listing of those lane closures can be found on VDOT’s website, www.virginiadot.org.

Henry County:

U.S. 220 South Ridgeway safety improvements will begin Monday from the N.C./Virginia state line to Route 688 (Lee Ford Camp Road) at mile marker 3.06. A left lane closure will be place until the anticipated completion time of October.

Patrick County:

Current work on the Route 58 Lover's Leap project includes clearing and grading activities on the west and east portions of the road. Traffic impacts are limited in the east section, but flagging operations are underway in the west section. Message boards are in place to alert drivers, who should expect delays. The estimated completion is May 2026.

Route 626 (Abram Penn Hwy) is closed to through traffic from .5 miles north of Route 694 (Hardin Reynolds Road) to .05 mile south of Route 798 (Homestead Lane) for a bridge replacement over a branch of Mill Creek. During this time, directional signs are up to assist travelers. Weather permitting, the road will re-open to traffic on Friday, April 22.

Get alerts:

• 511: For the most current traffic and road work information, call 511, download the 511 App or visit www.511virginia.org.

• Twitter: You can also follow 511 Twitter feeds for the southwest area of Virginia at @511southwestva or follow @VaDOTSalem on Twitter.

• Facebook: VDOT's Facebook community group page is at www.facebook.com/groups/VDOTSalem for traffic and general information on projects in the Salem District area.

• On the 511 website, drivers can also sign up to receive personalized traffic alerts, view traffic cameras or download the free Android or iPhone mobile app.

