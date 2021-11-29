Roberts: Use Confederate statues to explain nation's history

The front-page article in the Nov 28 Sunday Bulletin about Confederate Soldier statues was deficient. It all but declared that older white residents in an array of Virginia counties long for slavery. It also made clear that most Blacks regard these statues as emblematic of undeserved oppression.
I nominate a better approach. Begin by acknowledging these statues – most which were placed a generation after the Civil War, many in the 20th century by women who were toddlers during that conflict – represent an indisputable historic event.
This event was the brutal and divisive American Civil War. Measured just in lives lost, it was a tragedy of enormous proportions. More Americans died in this conflict that in all our wars fought before and since.
It was indisputably a defining moment for America. Its legacy is also historic: its culmination fulfilled at long last the operative sentence of our Declaration of Independence that proclaims all Americans are created equal.
If we accept these statues represent a major historic event which reverberates to this day -- one that does not endorse slavery but one that can be easily interpreted by some as a manifestation of subjugation -- then we can redress both concerns by keeping but re-purposing the statues.
All it would take is a simple plaque placed close to each one, a plaque lamenting the tragic loss of lives and treasure and reasserting the promise of America.
Following is a suggested text for a plaque placed near the Henry County Confederate Soldier in front of the former County Courthouse. It was composed by Stephen Provost, author of “Martinsville Memories” and submitted by me to the Henry County Historical Society this past spring:
"NEVER AGAIN
"This statue is a memorial to the residents of Henry County who participated in the American Civil War.
"Many were among an estimated 620,000 Americans who lost their lives in this horrific conflict: a war fought in large measure over the barbaric practice of race-based slavery.
"On the eve of the conflict, in 1860, nearly four million human beings were held in bondage. They were denied not only their freedom and basic rights, but also were subjected to harsh conditions and cruelty sanctioned by the force of law.
"This was a national tragedy that must never be forgotten, never justified, never repeated. May we never again deny anyone the basic rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness enshrined in our Declaration of Independence. May we never again take up arms to make war upon our fellow Americans.
“'Mankind must put an end to war, or war will put an end to mankind.'– The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."
The Henry County Confederate Soldier statue is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC). The UDC is headquartered in Richmond. The land on which the statue sits, however, belongs to the Henry County Historical Society.
The writer lives in Stanleytown.