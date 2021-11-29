Roberts: Use Confederate statues to explain nation's history

Following is a suggested text for a plaque placed near the Henry County Confederate Soldier in front of the former County Courthouse. It was composed by Stephen Provost, author of “Martinsville Memories” and submitted by me to the Henry County Historical Society this past spring:

"NEVER AGAIN

"This statue is a memorial to the residents of Henry County who participated in the American Civil War.

"Many were among an estimated 620,000 Americans who lost their lives in this horrific conflict: a war fought in large measure over the barbaric practice of race-based slavery.

"On the eve of the conflict, in 1860, nearly four million human beings were held in bondage. They were denied not only their freedom and basic rights, but also were subjected to harsh conditions and cruelty sanctioned by the force of law.

"This was a national tragedy that must never be forgotten, never justified, never repeated. May we never again deny anyone the basic rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness enshrined in our Declaration of Independence. May we never again take up arms to make war upon our fellow Americans.

“'Mankind must put an end to war, or war will put an end to mankind.'– The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr."

The Henry County Confederate Soldier statue is owned by the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC). The UDC is headquartered in Richmond. The land on which the statue sits, however, belongs to the Henry County Historical Society.

The writer lives in Stanleytown.

