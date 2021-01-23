Rocky Mount officer says he and colleague fired for participating in U.S. Capitol riot

Fracker shared videos of himself inside the building wearing a gas mask, according to the warrant, and wrote, “We did hahaha it was f——— amazing. Flash bangs going off, CS gas, rubber bullets flying by. Felt so good to be back in the s—- hahaha I was like 8th person inside the building,” comparing the experience to action he saw as a U.S. Marine serving in Afghanistan.

Fracker, now a corporal in the Virginia Army National Guard, was the first active serviceman known to have been charged in connection to the riot, according to a Jan. 14 story in the Army Times. Robertson served in Iraq in the U.S. Army Reserve and later went to Afghanistan working for defense contractor DynCorp, then Xe, he has said. Both men are trained snipers.

Robertson wrote Friday that even if Fracker made those claims, those events could not have happened. “He didn’t get close to Pelosi’s office unless he’s Superman because I lost sight of him for maybe two minutes? Then found him in the statue room.”

Fracker wasn’t wearing a gas mask in the Capitol, Robertson wrote. “None of us had gas masks … we were wearing street clothes,” he wrote.

In an on-camera interview aired Jan. 19 by Channel 4 in Great Britain, Fracker acknowledged violence took place in the Capitol, “but not while we were there.”