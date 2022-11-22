Rooster Walk makes first bands announcement: Greensky Bluegrass will headline the May music festival

Chart-topping, progressive jamgrass rockers Greensky Bluegrass will headline the 13th annual Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival this May at Pop’s Farm in Martinsville, festival organizers announced today.

Joining GSBG, who return to Rooster Walk for the first time since a headline appearance in 2017, are 15 bands that make up the first artist announcement for RW13, which will take place May 25-28. Also set to make an appearance at the Memorial Day weekend festival are: legendary Southern rock icons The Marshall Tucker Band, Trouble No More (the only Allman Brothers tribute band on the planet that is officially endorsed by the actual The Allman Brothers Band), Doom Flamingo (a six-piece synthwave beast), Kitchen Dwellers (progressive bluegrass), Yarn (roots rock), Neighbor (jam), Mike & The Moonpies (neotraditional country), Crawford & Power (red-clay country), Sol Driven Train (rock), The Wilson Springs Hotel (country/western/swing/bluegrass), Isaac Hadden Organ Trio (rock/funk), Sneezy (R&B/Soul/Jam), TC Carter Band (blues/rock), Big Fat Gap (bluegrass) and Pirates of the Piedmont (musical marauders).

More than 30 additional bands will be added to the lineup, headed by GSBG, in the coming weeks and months.

Tickets for Rooster Walk 13 went on sale at noon Tuesday at the newly redesigned www.roosterwalk.com, which also features all the information needed to plan for the festival weekend: band bios and music, ticket descriptions, festival experiences, frequently asked questions, a venue map and more.

The festival features roughly 50 bands performing on six stages.

In addition to approximately 80 sets of live music, the family-friendly Rooster Walk will offer a wide variety of kids' activities, craft beer, great food, arts and numerous opportunities to enjoy the outdoors with kayak river floats, bike rides, yoga, a disc golf course and beautiful on-site camping.

Rooster Walk has been named one of the Top 5 festivals in the state by the Richmond-Times Dispatch. It also was voted the region’s Most Creative Charitable Event by readers of Virginia Living Magazine for three consecutive years. The festival was created in memory of late Martinsville natives Edwin “The Rooster” Penn and Walker Shank, who graduated from Martinsville High School in 2000.

A portion of proceeds from the festival will be donated to local and regional charities, including Rooster Walk’s Penn-Shank Memorial Endowment Scholarship Fund for students at Martinsville High School, and the Rooster Walk Music Instrument Program for public band programs in the local city and county school systems.

The festival is produced by Rooster Walk Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to promoting music, arts and education in its home of Martinsville-Henry County. Since 2009, Rooster Walk Inc. has donated more than $270,000 to local and regional charities.