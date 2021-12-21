Rooster Walk's added bands include Lettuce, BIG Something

Internationally touring funk band and past Rooster Walk headliner Lettuce has joined the 12th annual Rooster Walk Music & Arts Festival band lineup.

Jamband favorites BIG Something, roots/blues act The War And Treaty and nine more stellar acts have also been added to Rooster Walk 12, set for May 26-29 (Memorial Day Weekend) at Pop’s Farm in Axton.

Other newly added bands who will join in the fun at RW12 include Fruition (folkgrass), Los Colognes (rock), Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast (rock/soul), Isaac Hadden Organ Trio (jam/blues), Sanctum Sully (jamgrass), The Wilson Springs Hotel (roots rock), Striking Copper (roots rock), The Stews (southern rock/jam) and Big Fat Gap (bluegrass).

These acts join a lineup that already features Little Feat (southern rock), Tab Benoit (Cajun blues), Andy Frasco & The U.N. (rock), Sammy Rae & The Friends (soul-pop) , Brandon "Taz" Niederauer (blues/rock), Yarn (roots rock), The Nude Party (‘60s throwback rock), Mountain Heart (progressive bluegrass), Mike & The Moonpies (country), The Wooks (bluegrass), Sol Driven Train (rock), Crawford & Power (country) and Pirates of the Piedmont (pirate shenanigans).

Rooster Walk will take place Thursday through Sunday of Memorial Day weekend in the rolling countryside of Pop's Farm on Hobson Road. Rooster Walk is a 4-day festival celebrating music, art and the great outdoors. More than four dozen bands perform on six stages.

In addition to four days of amazing tunes, the family-friendly Rooster Walk will offer a wide variety of kids' activities, craft beer, food, arts and numerous opportunities to enjoy the outdoors with kayak tours, bike rides, yoga, a disc golf course and on-site camping.

Tickets on sale. Some ticket options are already sold out, while others are in low supply. For a full list of ticket options, visit www.roosterwalk.com.

Rooster Walk has been named one of the Top 5 festivals in the state by the Richmond-Times Dispatch. It also has been voted the region’s Most Creative Charitable Event by readers of Virginia Living Magazine. The festival was created in memory of late Martinsville natives Edwin “The Rooster” Penn and Walker Shank, who graduated from Martinsville High School in 2000.

A portion of proceeds from the festival will be donated to local and regional charities, including Rooster Walk’s own Penn-Shank Memorial Endowment Scholarship Fund for students at Martinsville High School, and the Rooster Walk Music Instrument Program for public band programs in the local city and county school systems.

The festival is produced by Rooster Walk Inc., a 501c3 nonprofit dedicated to promoting music, arts and education in its home of Martinsville-Henry County. Since 2009, Rooster Walk Inc. has donated more than $220,000 to local and regional charities.

