Roseanne
Related to this story
Most Popular
An altercation inside allegedly turned to shooting outside.
- Updated
Only two people spoke at six public hearings that were held at Tuesday’s regular evening session of the Henry County Board of Supervisors. But one spoke loudly about the 2021-22 budget.
- Updated
A Bassett man died in a motorcycle crash in Henry County Tuesday night.
Bassett couple scratches big $$
- Updated
Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help.
Three new officers with come from diverse backgrounds, but they all want the same thing: to improve relationships with the community.
- Updated
There are two days of meetings scheduled to occur, and principals arrived Wednesday at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre to broker their positions.
- Updated
More details emerge about the events that left 2 dead and 2 injured.
UPDATED: Officials: Pilot killed, 2 others on board injured after Duke Energy helicopter crashes in Eden
- Updated
It wasn't clear what caused the helicopter to crash.
Bond was denied Tuesday for Jamel Daeshawn Turner, who was arrested April 15 in connection with the deadly shootings at El Norteno restaurant …