Rubbing (the wall)'s racing: Chastain's move, Bell's win put them in the playoffs

Whatever is the racing equivalent of a walk-off homerun, a game winning 3-pointer, or a last second Hail Mary touchdown, Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain both did it on Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

Christopher Bell needed to win on Sunday to make next week’s Cup Series championship.

He did.

Ross Chastain needed to beat Denny Hamlin to get into the Final Four.

He did, too.

Bell gets the Grandfather Clock, but Chastain gets the talk for the next week, at least. Coming around the final turn, the driver of the No. 1 put his car up against the wall and skidded against it the rest of the way, passing every car in front of him, including Hamlin, for an eventual fifth place finish.

Chastain and Hamlin were virtually tied in the standings for the final spot in the championship. Hamlin needed to beat Chastain by at least four spots to move on. Chastain said his main competition “put on a clinic,” passing cars as the laps wound down.

Hamlin was exactly four spots ahead of Chastain when the No. 1 hit the wall.

The wall move was something Chastain first tried while playing video games on his Game Cube more than a decade ago.

“I never thought about it. Our prep this week, it never crosses my mind,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of sim work this week, a lot of iRacing, a lot of stuff, laps here virtually. Never once did it cross my mind or ever try it. I want to make that clear. The last time would have been a long time ago before I was even thinking about being a NASCAR driver.

“It flashed back in my head on the white flag, and I double-checked off of Turn 2. Like, through 1 and 2, I thought, I think we need two spots. They said yes. If it wrecks, okay, we don’t it make it. It might not work, but I’ll try it.”

Chastain broke a NASCAR Cup Series track record at Martinsville Speedway with a final lap time of 18.845.

“I thought, why not? That’s a motto that some buddies and I have back home. We live by, ‘Why not?’” he said. “To apply that to the Cup Series in this scenario… I didn’t know how it would all work out. I didn’t know if the physics would work to make it around the corner, but it did. I’m sure glad it did.”

Hamlin led a race-high 203 laps. The No. 11 finished sixth and missed out on the playoffs by one spot.

“Great move. Brilliant. Certainly a great move,” Hamlin said. “When you have no other choice it certainly is easy to do that. But well executed.

“We’re trying to battle. Obviously I was trying to get in there. But it’s racing. It’s what racing is here at Martinsville. Actually pretty happy with somewhat how clean it was there towards the end, as crazy was it was with guys on different tires.

“Can’t say enough for my team to give us a shot. We were in 20s for most of the season in our points because of our up-and-down execution… We’re going to end up fifth in points. That is what it is.”

The move somewhat overshadowed a second walk-off win for Bell this playoffs. The No. 20 also got a needed win at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval earlier this month to clinch a spot in the Round of 8.

“I don’t think it sank in yet,” Bell said of the win. “One thing that’s very unique about the playoff system and the wins that we have had, at least for me I don’t feel like I won a Cup race yet. I feel like I transferred in the playoffs and I get to go race for a championship. In a way the playoffs overshadow the race wins.

“Maybe a couple weeks down the road we’ll look back at it and say, ‘Wow, I won another race, which is really cool, at one of my worst race tracks statistically… Definitely short term it’s not a race win, it’s an advance in playoffs and we get to race for a championship.”

Bell led three times on Sunday for a total of 150 laps.

It was Bell’s third win and 19th top-10 this season, and his first at Martinsville Speedway.

Chase Elliott clinched the final spot in the championship with an 11th place finish on Sunday.

His Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron was eliminated, despite finishing the day eighth.

“Super mixed emotions,” Elliott said. “We made the driver’s side and didn’t make the owners side. Just would have loved to have gotten the boss two cars in there. So certainly excited from the driver standpoint, but would have loved to have gotten both those boxes checked. Unfortunately didn’t.

“Looking forward to getting home and working through what we need to work through to get ready for Phoenix. Certainly we’ll be ready to go the best we know how next Sunday.”

Ryan Blaney and Chase Briscoe were also eliminated. Briscoe led 25 laps on Sunday after a late caution when most of the leaders pitted for new tires and his team opted to stay out.

Briscoe was eventually run down by Bell, who led the final five laps.

“I probably needed less laps, that would have been nice,” Briscoe said. “If I would have known that move Ross did, I might have done that.

“We were obviously on a lot older tire there. Thought there for a little bit I was going to be okay. I just fell off a cliff pretty hard… I couldn’t hold those guys off with new tires. I just didn’t have the forward drive or even the side to hold them off. I knew when the 6 (Brad Keselowski) got to me, I was going to be in trouble. At that point I was so much slower than those guys, they were just able to drive through me.”

Briscoe was running in the top 5 early, but had a pit road penalty during the caution following Stage 1 and had to go back to the end of the lead lap.

“Proud of our team. We were in position at the end to potentially capitalize on it,” Briscoe said. “Just the penalty at the beginning buried us. Win as a team, lose as a team. These guys have kept me in the Playoffs giving me positions on pit road… We’ll go to Phoenix next week and see if we can win.”

Blaney finished third on Sunday.

Kyle Larson finished second and led 68 laps.

Logano will be the fourth driver racing for a championship. He was already in to the Final Four before Sunday’s race, thanks to a win two weeks ago in Las Vegas.

“Our missions were to make sure that we keep our team together, don’t make any enemies, keep momentum. We did all that,” Logano said. “Mission is accomplished on what we were trying to do. If we can win the race, that would have been great. But we found ourselves in the position where we were the spot for Denny if he got in. If he passed me, he’s getting in, if he doesn’t. Last place you want to be in one of these things is be the guy that needs to be knocked out of the way for him to make it. A unique spot.

Logano finished Sunday seventh.

The No.6 car of Brad Keselowski, which finished fourth on Sunday, was disqualified following post-race inspection for not meeting minimum weight requirements.