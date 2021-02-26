RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Rush Limbaugh's legacy is complicated

During his 50 years on the radio, he found the heartbeat of the country, but he also lost his way. He was a different person in 2021 than he was in 1991, and — in some respects — I liked the original version better. The old Rush preached that we shouldn’t act like victims; the new Rush encouraged listeners to think of themselves just that way. If you lost your job, and your instinct was to blame a trade deal, an immigrant or a robot, this was the radio show you listened to in order to feel better about yourself.

But, for this journalist, Rush was also my best source. He fed me a daily dose of insight, humor, critical thinking and common sense. He explained a complicated world, and he knew his adversaries in the Democratic Party better than they knew themselves.

One of my editors at a liberal N.Y.-based online publication was mystified. He just didn’t get the appeal. He once asked incredulously: “Tell me again, why do you listen to Rush Limbaugh?”

If you have to ask, I’ll never be able to explain. Just know this much: There will never be another broadcaster like him. He didn’t just win the game. He changed it. As legacies go, that’ll work.

By the way, who knew white liberals had so much love in their hearts for people of color? They must. They’re all saying Limbaugh was a “racist.”