Run the Rail registration period open; 9- and 5-mile races slated for Feb. 19

Miles in Martinsville will sponsor the running of the Nail the Rail 9-Miler – Run the Rail 5-Miler foot race on Saturday, Feb. 19, starting at 9 a.m.

Runners of abilities are welcome to participate. Both races start and finish at the Dick & Willie Passage Trail’s Virginia Avenue trailhead. "Fun fact: The final 2 ½ miles of both races miles is downhill," a press release states.

Nail the Rail competitors start at mile point -0-, run to the other end of the Dick & Willie Passage trail to mile point 4.5, turn around and run back to mile point -0-. Those who run the race in the time designated for their age groups are deemed to have “Nailed the Rail” and will earn a “gold” spike.

"Few achieve that benchmark," the release states, "but regardless of time, the NAIL the RAIL 9 Miler is a great test of endurance for both novice and experienced racers."

In the Run the Rail 5-Miler, participants follow the same course as the 9-milers but turn around after 2.5 miles and return to the start.

In addition to the “spikes” earned by those who “Nail the Rail,” awards will go to the top three female and male runners overall in both races and to the top three female and male runners in each age group for each of the races. Awards will be presented following completion of the races.

Runners can find additional information and register online at www.milesinmartinsville.com. Paper registration forms are also available at the website and can downloaded and presented at the front desk of the Martinsville YMCA, 3 Starling Ave., by Feb. 16 or at packet pickup during designated times.

Participants may pick up their packets with race bibs on Friday, Feb. 18, from noon to 4 p.m. and from 7:30-8:30 a.m. on race day at the Dick & Willie Trail’s Virginia Avenue trailhead. In-person registrations will be accepted at these times.

This event is presented by Friedrichs Family Eye Center.

Miles in Martinsville conducts a series of six races throughout the year, supported by community sponsors. Other Title Sponsors for the series include VISIT Martinsville and SOVAH Health of Martinsville.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.