Rusmisel: government don't allow governed to have a say

To the editor:

On June 14, 2017 James Hodgkinson, a self-proclaimed left-wing political activist, opened fire on a practice for the Congressional baseball game. Congressman Steve Scalice, U.S. House Majority Whip, was shot and nearly killed. Congressman Scalice will tell you thanks to the Capitol Police, a good guy with a gun, he is able to continue his work in the People’s House.

The Second Amendment was written at a time when bullets were not only a reality, they were in use by a citizen militia that was whopping the British Army. This was in response to an authoritarian government, telling the people of America what they could say, and do.

A government that would not allow the governed to have a say, so the governed spoke loudly with force. Seems somehow similar today. You must have a vaccine shot to go to work, you must wear a mask in public, you cannot speak against the government's pandemic authority, you have no say in your child's education.

There are laws on the books that govern the purchase of firearms. In a country where it is reported that there are over 400 million firearms, I would say that the laws are being followed by responsible gun owners.

John Redher is correct in saying that the "right to bear arms" is not for law breakers, but isn't that why we call them law breakers? Unfortunately, there is not yet technology to see evil in a person's heart, so no law will ever be written that will prevent a law from being broken. Please remember that it is unlawful to take an innocent life by any means, well except abortion.

Mr. Redher and I can agree on one thing: You cannot legislate morality. What will work is to bring back a moral compass to the raising of our children, a moral standard that for the first 186 years of this country’s history was available and taught in the public schools.

The teaching of the Bible, and public prayer were removed from our public schools, and many government institutions in 1962 with the Engel v. Vitale decision by the Supreme Court. It is easy to track the downfall of our society back to this point in our history.

Let's keep in mind that the people that govern us in Washington D.C. think it is "peaceful" to riot and burn and loot major cities for the cause of justice. It is no wonder that a sick individual could come to the conclusion that their particular vengeance is also allowable.

Believe me, Mr. Redher, we look like idiots to the rest of the world ,but not because we have crazy people shooting up schools. You only have to look at Washington DC to see the reason, 81 million reasons give or take.

Patrick Rusmisel

Ridgeway

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.