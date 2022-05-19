The saying goes, "Ignorance is bliss." If this is true, Ellen Jessee must be a happy person ("Anti-abortionists are anti-women," May 19).

Where do I begin? Let's start with the what we know: Rape and incest are crimes that there is no justification for, and I would never diminish the pain of growing up in, or finding oneself in an abusive relationship. There are remedies for these situations, but that is not what I am writing about today.

The article from Jessee asks, and states; Do anti-abortionists hate women? "efforts could be better spent reducing abortions ... kinder to women, babies and children." I don't know anyone who advocates for the unborn who is cruel to women, babies or children; I would ask for an example to understand that thought. Advocate for universal healthcare? What happened to the Affordable Care Act, affectionately known as "Obamacare?" I thought that solved our health care problems. Nonetheless, there are programs and clinics that can address healthcare for the impoverished. Universal pre-k, affordable child care. Let me see, affordable childcare is an issue that I have an answer for, but it involves the balancing of wants and needs in the family situation. But I'm sure if there was a church that was providing child care, Jessee would probably not like what a church might teach a child.

Here in Martinsville, we have local ministries and services for women who have made the decision to have a child. The Pregnancy Care Center of MHC is one such facility/ministry that I and my fellow Bikers for Babies, MHC support. At the PCC, the expectant mother is provided prenatal care and post-birth care, including baby formula. I would welcome Jessee to join us as a volunteer to help raise funds for this important charity. Come see what pro-life really looks like.

Jessee also mentioned free birth control. Have you never been to the health department? I think they even give out condoms in the high school. What about a biology class that teaches how babies are made? I noticed that his article never mentioned the ability of the woman to control whether they engage in activities that lead to pregnancy. Abstinence is a foolproof method for avoiding an unwanted pregnancy.

The great majority of abortions are performed for reasons other than a criminal act. According to an article in USA Today published May 24, 2019, less that 1% of abortions are due to rape, and 0.5% due to incest. The balance of the reasons given in the article can be summed up to inconvenience and lifestyle.

I have found that the pro-choice folks are quick to point fingers at the pro-life folks as uncaring for women. What I have discovered is that much like the article from Jessee, they throw out the worst scenario imaginable, but with little or no evidence. We can have a conversation about reducing the number of abortions, but we need to do it from the understanding that in most cases the first "choice" that has been made is to engage in an activity that may result in a pregnancy, so the idea of ending that pregnancy is actually the second choice. I am pro choice, I believe that you should be responsible enough that the "choice" that you have made you can live with.

The writer live in Ridgeway and is a member of Bikers for Babies. "My Word" is a forum for Martinsville Bulletin readers to share their ideas.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.