Salamander

The JMU softball team has canceled the remainder of its season after the death of sophomore Lauren Bernett.
A Pennsylvania man was sentenced to 100 years, but will spend less than nine in prison for his sexual involvement with an underage girl in Martinsville almost a decade ago.
Rion Martin’s leadership, both in numbers and off the field, caught the attention of college coaches, and this week the Magna Vista senior committed to continue his football career at Ferrum College.
Mattalyn Alyssa Dawn Stephens, 14, has been listed as missing with the Martinsville Police Department since Feb. 17.
It would appear that $44 billion is not what it used to be. Just look at the current list of richest people on earth:
Two people were airlifted to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries from a single-vehicle crash in Ridgeway Thursday afternoon.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
Deputy County Administrator Dale Wagoner has received the Credentialed Manager designation from the International City/County Management Association (ICMA).
The Patrick & Henry Community College baseball and softball teams both finished their regular seasons over the weekend on high notes, as both teams now look towards the Region X tournaments.
