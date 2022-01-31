SBS to host SRX Series; Tickets on sale now for June 25 event at South Boston Speedway

The SRX Series (Superstar Racing Experience), featuring drivers from a variety of racing backgrounds is coming to South Boston Speedway (SBS) on Saturday, June 25.

The SRX Series event on June 25 is part of a six-race short track racing series that will air on Saturday nights at 8 p.m. ET on CBS Television Network and Paramount+ this summer.

“We are extremely excited and proud to host the SRX Series,” stated SBS CEO Nick Igdalsky.

“There is nothing more exciting than to see top drivers from multiple racing disciplines go head-to-head, and especially to see it here at South Boston Speedway. This will undoubtedly be one of the biggest events in the track’s history, and it will put South Boston Speedway and the South Boston, Virginia and Halifax County, Virginia community on a national stage. We are proud to be able to bring this event to South Boston Speedway as we celebrate the speedway’s 65th anniversary.”

Advance reserved tickets for the June 25 SRX Series event at South Boston Speedway are now on sale.

All grandstand seating is reserved seating for this event. Speedway officials note fans will need to choose their own seats when they purchase tickets.

“The SRX Series event will be one of the biggest events held here at South Boston Speedway in many years and we expect the event to sell out,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears.

Tickets can be purchased on southbostonspeedway.com or by calling 877-440-1540 or 434-572-4947.

Tickets in the speedway’s main frontstretch grandstand are priced at $35 each for reserved seats in rows 1-10, $45 each for reserved seats in rows 11-18 and $50 each for reserved chairback seats in rows 19-20.

Trackside tailgating and general admission lawn chair area tickets are $35 each.

There is no child ticket pricing for this special event. Everyone attending the event must have a ticket for admission, with the exception of babies who will sit on ticket-buyers’ laps.

Persons with ADA needs should purchase a General Admission Lawn Chair ticket. ADA areas are accessible in Turns 3 and 4 or Turns 1 and 2.

Trackside tailgating spaces cannot be purchased for the SRX event. The trackside tailgating spaces are sold on a seasonal basis and are sold out for the 2022 season.

Track officials encourage having tickets delivered is via e-mail. “With this option you can either print your tickets out on standard copy paper or add them to your smartphone,” Brashears explained.

“If you are unable to do that, we can print and mail your tickets to you in advance for a small shipping fee. Fans wishing to use that option should choose “Mail” at the time of checkout.”

The SRX Series is a racing series founded in 2020 by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart, NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief and team owner Ray Evernham, Sandy Montag and The Montag Group and George Pyne.

Using a format similar to the format of the former International Race of Champions, the competing drivers race identically prepared racecars designed by Evernham.

The SRX Series debuted on June 12 of last year with a series of six short-track races that were nationally televised by CBS in primetime on Saturday nights during the summer.

Last season, five different drivers earned wins in the six-race series. Stewart won last year’s SRX Series title.

TheThunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort will be held the next night, July 2.

That event will feature a 200-lap NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Division race and what is billed as one of the area’s best Fourth of July fireworks displays.

Tickets for the July 2 event are on sale now and are priced at $15 in advance. Kids ages 12 and under will be admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.

South Boston Speedway’s latest news and updates can be found on the speedway’s website, southbostonspeedway.com, and through the speedway’s social media channels.

