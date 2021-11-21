Scenes from the Ameristaff MHC Christmas Parade

The Ameristaff MHC Christmas Parade wound through uptown Martinsville in a party atmosphere of sights and sounds Saturday evening. Jaxon Harris, who survived a hit-and-run accident in Mountain Valley after getting off a school bus in September, was the grand marshal. The parade concluded with Santa and Mrs. Claus greeting the crowd from the Ameristaff float.
