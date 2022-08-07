School board seat added to Nov. 8 ballot

In accordance with the Code of Virginia, a special election will be held to fill the vacancy created on the Henry County School Board upon the death of Ridgeway district representative Francis Zehr. A Writ of Election was approved on Friday by Circuit Court Judge Jimmy McGarry to add the Ridgeway seat to the Nov. 8 ballot, a notice from Henry County Public Schools states.

Registered voters living in the Ridgeway district who are interested in running for election to serve as the Ridgeway district representative on the School Board are encouraged to contact Dawn Stultz-Vaughn, Henry County registrar, at 276-634-4698 or visit the registrar’s office in person at 3300 Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville.

Meanwhile, an interim School Board member will serve from Sept. 1 through Nov. 30. This individual will hold office and participate in all School Board functions during the period until voters fill the seat at a special election.

Interim School Board member candidates will be interviewed by the School Board following submission of a letter of interest and verification of the potential candidate’s qualified status as a registered voter living in the Ridgeway district. A public hearing during which the names of all potential candidates to be considered for the interim position must be shared with the Board by the candidate or another member of the public will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 15.

Registered voters living in the Ridgeway district who are interested in fulfilling the interim School Board member role are asked to submit a letter of interest to Monica Hatchett at monica.hatchett@henry.k12.va.us or PO Box 8958 Collinsville, VA 24078 by Aug. 15.