School calendars for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

School schedules
Monday: First day of school at Martinsville City Public Schools
Tuesday: First day of school at Patrick County Public Schools.
Henry County Schools Back to School event, noon-7 p.m. at each school.
Thursday: Back to school night at Henry County Public Schools.
Aug. 16: First day of school at Henry County Public Schools.
Aug. 19: Parent Orientation at Carlisle School.
Aug. 24: Carlisle School first day of school.
School holidays
All schools are dismissed for Labor Day (Sept. 6), Thanksgiving break (Nov. 24-26), Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 17) and Memorial Day (May 30).
Veterans Day (Nov. 11): Patrick County.
Thanksgiving break: Carlisle School (Nov. 25-29).
Christmas breaks: Dec. 19-Jan. 5 (Martinsville) Dec. 20-Jan. 5 (Henry County, Patrick County, Carlisle).
Spring breaks: March 14-18 (Patrick County), March 21-25 (Carlisle), April 11-15 (Martinsville), April 11-18 (Henry County).