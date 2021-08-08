 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School calendars for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties
0 comments
BACK TO SCHOOL 2021

School calendars for Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties

  • 0

School schedules

Monday: First day of school at Martinsville City Public Schools

Tuesday: First day of school at Patrick County Public Schools.

Henry County Schools Back to School event, noon-7 p.m. at each school.

Thursday: Back to school night at Henry County Public Schools.

Aug. 16: First day of school at Henry County Public Schools.

Aug. 19: Parent Orientation at Carlisle School.

Aug. 24: Carlisle School first day of school.

School holidays

All schools are dismissed for Labor Day (Sept. 6), Thanksgiving break (Nov. 24-26), Martin Luther King Day (Jan. 17) and Memorial Day (May 30).

Veterans Day (Nov. 11): Patrick County.

Thanksgiving break: Carlisle School (Nov. 25-29).

Christmas breaks: Dec. 19-Jan. 5 (Martinsville) Dec. 20-Jan. 5 (Henry County, Patrick County, Carlisle).

Spring breaks: March 14-18 (Patrick County), March 21-25 (Carlisle), April 11-15 (Martinsville), April 11-18 (Henry County).

Easter holiday: April 15-18 (Patrick County), April 13 (Carlisle).

Last day of school:

May 19: Patrick County

May 20: Martinsville, Henry County

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert